TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.420/6.380 0.24 26/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/01 6.480/6.440 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.72/79 6.698/6.643 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.07/09 6.871/6.860 1.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.01/03 7.080/7.073 3.20 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.00/05 7.327/7.313 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.03/09 7.324/7.309 4.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.92/05 7.481/7.453 5.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.86/91 7.562/7.553 7.32 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.80/95 7.644/7.619 8.60 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.68/69 7.596/7.595 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 98.18/19 7.431/7.430 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.25/35 7.709/7.696 10.34 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.00/10 7.562/7.549 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.65/80 7.780/7.761 12.28 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.57/59 7.687/7.685 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 89.00/34 7.789/7.748 15.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.00/45 7.713/7.665 17.61 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.69/12 7.832/7.795 23.87 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.40/70 7.721/7.693 28.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)