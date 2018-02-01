TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1320 IST (0750 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.44/45 6.420/6.380 0.26 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.87/89 6.510/6.470 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.70/75 6.713/6.674 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 98.90/10 6.969/6.855 1.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.00/05 7.083/7.066 3.19 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.80/00 7.384/7.326 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.77/95 7.390/7.345 4.88 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.85/00 7.495/7.464 5.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.50/78 7.627/7.576 7.32 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.50/83 7.694/7.639 8.60 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.33/40 7.652/7.641 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.77/83 7.491/7.482 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.65/75 7.791/7.778 10.34 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.40/80 7.643/7.589 11.90 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.05/20 7.858/7.839 12.27 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.17/28 7.738/7.724 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.80/00 7.813/7.789 15.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 96.40/85 7.778/7.729 17.61 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.09/52 7.884/7.846 23.86 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.80/10 7.777/7.749 28.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)