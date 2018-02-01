TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.44/45 6.410/6.380 0.26 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.88/89 6.500/6.470 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.80/85 6.634/6.595 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 98.97/01 6.929/6.906 1.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.60/80 7.224/7.153 3.19 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.50/65 7.470/7.427 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.61/64 7.430/7.422 4.88 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.40/47 7.591/7.576 5.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.91/05 7.733/7.708 7.32 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.60/00 7.844/7.777 8.60 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.35/40 7.808/7.800 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.94/01 7.614/7.603 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.00/40 7.881/7.826 10.34 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.60/02 7.752/7.695 11.90 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.46/75 7.935/7.897 12.27 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.12/15 7.873/7.870 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.75/10 7.941/7.898 15.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 96.40/85 7.778/7.729 17.61 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.67/13 7.920/7.880 23.86 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.34/82 7.820/7.775 28.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)