TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.49/50 6.430/6.390 0.25 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.92/94 6.520/6.480 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.62/67 6.773/6.733 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 98.93/95 6.954/6.942 1.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.70/80 7.187/7.152 3.19 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.40/60 7.497/7.440 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.35/50 7.496/7.458 4.88 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.00/30 7.677/7.613 5.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.67/87 7.777/7.740 7.31 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.33/50 7.890/7.861 8.59 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.13/17 7.844/7.837 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.60/65 7.664/7.657 9.93 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.70/10 7.922/7.867 10.33 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.30/60 7.793/7.752 11.90 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.35/50 7.950/7.930 12.27 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.85/90 7.909/7.903 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.45/80 7.978/7.935 15.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 96.10/55 7.810/7.762 17.60 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.37/83 7.946/7.906 23.86 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.04/52 7.849/7.803 28.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)