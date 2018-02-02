FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Asia
February 2, 2018 / 6:55 AM / in a day

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  03/05/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.49/50   6.430/6.390    0.25
  02/08/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.92/94   6.520/6.480    0.50
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.62/67   6.773/6.733    1.34
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   98.93/95   6.954/6.942    1.92
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  101.70/80   7.187/7.152    3.19
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  102.40/60   7.497/7.440    4.04
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   97.35/50   7.496/7.458    4.88
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  100.00/30   7.677/7.613    5.87
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y   99.67/87   7.777/7.740    7.31
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   94.33/50   7.890/7.861    8.59
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   93.13/17   7.844/7.837    9.29
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   96.60/65   7.664/7.657    9.93
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  104.70/10   7.922/7.867   10.33
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   92.30/60   7.793/7.752   11.90
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   97.35/50   7.950/7.930   12.27
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   89.85/90   7.909/7.903   13.63
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   87.45/80   7.978/7.935   15.84
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   96.10/55   7.810/7.762   17.60
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  109.37/83   7.946/7.906   23.86
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   91.04/52   7.849/7.803   28.69

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.