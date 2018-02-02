FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  03/05/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.49/50   6.420/6.380    0.25
  02/08/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.92/94   6.510/6.470    0.50
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.69/74   6.717/6.678    1.34
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   98.98/99   6.925/6.919    1.92
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  101.77/80   7.163/7.152    3.19
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  102.58/63   7.446/7.431    4.04
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   97.57/64   7.441/7.423    4.88
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  100.30/50   7.613/7.570    5.87
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  100.10/25   7.699/7.672    7.31
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   94.43/60   7.873/7.845    8.59
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   93.61/68   7.767/7.756    9.29
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   97.23/31   7.571/7.559    9.93
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  105.40/50   7.825/7.812   10.33
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   93.00/15   7.698/7.677   11.90
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   97.65/95   7.911/7.871   12.27
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   90.30/37   7.851/7.842   13.63
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   87.68/13   7.950/7.895   15.84
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   96.10/55   7.810/7.762   17.60
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  109.37/83   7.946/7.906   23.86
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   91.14/59   7.839/7.797   28.69

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
