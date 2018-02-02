TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.49/50 6.420/6.380 0.25 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.92/94 6.510/6.470 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.69/74 6.717/6.678 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 98.98/99 6.925/6.919 1.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.77/80 7.163/7.152 3.19 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.58/63 7.446/7.431 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.57/64 7.441/7.423 4.88 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.30/50 7.613/7.570 5.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.10/25 7.699/7.672 7.31 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.43/60 7.873/7.845 8.59 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.61/68 7.767/7.756 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.23/31 7.571/7.559 9.93 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.40/50 7.825/7.812 10.33 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.00/15 7.698/7.677 11.90 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.65/95 7.911/7.871 12.27 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.30/37 7.851/7.842 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.68/13 7.950/7.895 15.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 96.10/55 7.810/7.762 17.60 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.37/83 7.946/7.906 23.86 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.14/59 7.839/7.797 28.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)