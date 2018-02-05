TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.400/6.350 0.24 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.94/96 6.510/6.470 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.71/76 6.700/6.660 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 98.98/04 6.926/6.891 1.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.72/86 7.180/7.130 3.18 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.50/60 7.468/7.440 4.03 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.61/67 7.431/7.416 4.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.15/35 7.645/7.602 5.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.05/10 7.708/7.699 7.31 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.23/40 7.907/7.878 8.59 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.49/52 7.786/7.781 9.28 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.07/11 7.594/7.589 9.93 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.01/12 7.879/7.864 10.33 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.60/80 7.753/7.725 11.89 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.75/85 7.898/7.884 12.26 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.06/08 7.882/7.879 13.62 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.28/73 7.999/7.944 15.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.70/15 7.854/7.805 17.59 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.97/43 7.981/7.941 23.85 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.74/19 7.877/7.834 28.68 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)