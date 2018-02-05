TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.410/6.370 0.24 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.94/95 6.510/6.480 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.71/76 6.700/6.660 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 98.95/00 6.943/6.914 1.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.71/74 7.183/7.173 3.18 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.55/60 7.454/7.440 4.03 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.60/63 7.433/7.426 4.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.22/30 7.630/7.613 5.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.06/09 7.706/7.701 7.31 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.23/40 7.907/7.878 8.59 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.49/51 7.786/7.783 9.28 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.96/00 7.611/7.605 9.93 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.05/10 7.873/7.867 10.33 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.55/75 7.759/7.732 11.89 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.73/79 7.900/7.892 12.26 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.00/03 7.890/7.886 13.62 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.23/68 8.005/7.950 15.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.65/10 7.859/7.810 17.59 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.92/38 7.986/7.945 23.85 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.69/14 7.882/7.839 28.68 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)