TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.410/6.370 0.24 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/98 6.490/6.470 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.74/78 6.675/6.643 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.02/04 6.904/6.892 1.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.70/79 7.187/7.155 3.18 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.62/73 7.433/7.402 4.03 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.67/73 7.416/7.401 4.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.30/40 7.612/7.591 5.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.15/25 7.690/7.672 7.30 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.42/53 7.875/7.857 8.58 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.71/73 7.751/7.748 9.28 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.25/29 7.568/7.562 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.25/40 7.846/7.825 10.32 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.76/08 7.731/7.687 11.89 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.20/25 7.839/7.832 12.26 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.31/33 7.850/7.847 13.61 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.50/90 7.972/7.923 15.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.55/00 7.870/7.821 17.59 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.99/33 7.980/7.950 23.85 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.82/34 7.870/7.820 28.68