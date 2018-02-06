FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 11:42 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  03/05/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.53/54   6.420/6.370    0.24
  02/08/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.97/98   6.490/6.460    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.73/77   6.683/6.651    1.33
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   98.98/00   6.927/6.915    1.91
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  101.68/70   7.194/7.187    3.18
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  102.55/65   7.454/7.425    4.03
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   97.64/73   7.424/7.401    4.87
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  100.24/42   7.625/7.587    5.86
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  100.26/30   7.670/7.662    7.30
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   94.66/88   7.835/7.798    8.58
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   93.71/76   7.751/7.743    9.28
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   97.22/26   7.572/7.566    9.92
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  105.10/25   7.866/7.846   10.32
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   92.95/05   7.705/7.691   11.89
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   98.15/20   7.845/7.839   12.26
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   90.28/29   7.854/7.852   13.61
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   87.75/10   7.942/7.899   15.83
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   95.50/95   7.876/7.827   17.59
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  108.94/28   7.984/7.954   23.85
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   90.77/29   7.874/7.825   28.68

