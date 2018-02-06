TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.420/6.370 0.24 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/98 6.490/6.460 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.73/77 6.683/6.651 1.33 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 98.98/00 6.927/6.915 1.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.68/70 7.194/7.187 3.18 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.55/65 7.454/7.425 4.03 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.64/73 7.424/7.401 4.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.24/42 7.625/7.587 5.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.26/30 7.670/7.662 7.30 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.66/88 7.835/7.798 8.58 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.71/76 7.751/7.743 9.28 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.22/26 7.572/7.566 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.10/25 7.866/7.846 10.32 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.95/05 7.705/7.691 11.89 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.15/20 7.845/7.839 12.26 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.28/29 7.854/7.852 13.61 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.75/10 7.942/7.899 15.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.50/95 7.876/7.827 17.59 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.94/28 7.984/7.954 23.85 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.77/29 7.874/7.825 28.68 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)