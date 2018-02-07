TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.410/6.370 0.24 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/99 6.500/6.470 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.72/76 6.690/6.658 1.32 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 98.85/00 7.002/6.916 1.90 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.50/70 7.257/7.186 3.18 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.40/65 7.497/7.424 4.02 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.45/67 7.472/7.416 4.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.13/33 7.649/7.606 5.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.10/20 7.699/7.681 7.30 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.62/84 7.842/7.805 8.58 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.62/63 7.766/7.764 9.27 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.13/15 7.586/7.583 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.99/14 7.882/7.861 10.32 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.85/20 7.719/7.671 11.89 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.90/30 7.878/7.826 12.26 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.16/17 7.869/7.868 13.61 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.63/98 7.956/7.913 15.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.38/83 7.889/7.840 17.59 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.82/16 7.995/7.965 23.85 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.65/17 7.886/7.836 28.68 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)