FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Asia
February 7, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  03/05/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.54/55   6.420/6.380    0.24
  02/08/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.98/00   6.500/6.460    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.76/80   6.658/6.626    1.32
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.05/14   6.887/6.835    1.90
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  101.84/90   7.136/7.115    3.18
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  102.75/84   7.396/7.370    4.02
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   97.82/85   7.378/7.371    4.87
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  100.45/55   7.580/7.559    5.86
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  100.44/55   7.637/7.617    7.30
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   94.84/01   7.805/7.777    8.58
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   94.05/08   7.697/7.693    9.27
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   97.50/53   7.531/7.527    9.92
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  105.30/47   7.839/7.815   10.32
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   93.18/53   7.674/7.626   11.89
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   98.23/63   7.835/7.783   12.26
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   90.72/74   7.797/7.794   13.61
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   88.01/36   7.910/7.867   15.83
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   95.76/21   7.847/7.799   17.59
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  109.20/54   7.961/7.931   23.85
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   91.03/55   7.850/7.800   28.68

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.