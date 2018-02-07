TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.420/6.380 0.24 02/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/00 6.500/6.460 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.76/80 6.658/6.626 1.32 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.05/14 6.887/6.835 1.90 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.84/90 7.136/7.115 3.18 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.75/84 7.396/7.370 4.02 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.82/85 7.378/7.371 4.87 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.45/55 7.580/7.559 5.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.44/55 7.637/7.617 7.30 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.84/01 7.805/7.777 8.58 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.05/08 7.697/7.693 9.27 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.50/53 7.531/7.527 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.30/47 7.839/7.815 10.32 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.18/53 7.674/7.626 11.89 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.23/63 7.835/7.783 12.26 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.72/74 7.797/7.794 13.61 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.01/36 7.910/7.867 15.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.76/21 7.847/7.799 17.59 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.20/54 7.961/7.931 23.85 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.03/55 7.850/7.800 28.68 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)