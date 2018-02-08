TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.45/46 6.390/6.350 0.26 09/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.87/89 6.510/6.470 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.72/75 6.688/6.664 1.32 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.09/15 6.865/6.830 1.90 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.85/88 7.133/7.122 3.18 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.87/95 7.361/7.338 4.02 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.92/96 7.354/7.344 4.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.59/75 7.550/7.516 5.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.62/79 7.604/7.574 7.30 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.04/21 7.772/7.743 8.58 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.33/34 7.653/7.651 9.27 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.68/70 7.505/7.502 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.55/72 7.804/7.780 10.32 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.50/75 7.630/7.596 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.30/40 7.826/7.813 12.25 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.98/02 7.764/7.759 13.61 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.26/61 7.879/7.837 15.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 96.01/46 7.820/7.772 17.59 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.45/79 7.939/7.909 23.84 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.28/80 7.826/7.777 28.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)