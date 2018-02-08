TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.45/46 6.380/6.350 0.26 09/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.88/90 6.490/6.450 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.72/77 6.688/6.648 1.32 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/20 6.813/6.802 1.90 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.00/02 7.080/7.073 3.18 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.98/04 7.329/7.312 4.02 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.10/13 7.308/7.301 4.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.85/87 7.495/7.490 5.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.77/80 7.577/7.572 7.30 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.45/63 7.703/7.674 8.58 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.64/65 7.604/7.602 9.27 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.91/94 7.471/7.466 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.55/60 7.804/7.797 10.32 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.60/88 7.617/7.579 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.43/75 7.809/7.768 12.25 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.31/36 7.722/7.715 13.61 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.26/61 7.879/7.837 15.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 96.01/46 7.820/7.772 17.59 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.48/90 7.936/7.900 23.84 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.28/80 7.826/7.777 28.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)