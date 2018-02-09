TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.50/51 6.380/6.350 0.25 09/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.92/94 6.510/6.470 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.75/80 6.661/6.620 1.32 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/20 6.815/6.803 1.90 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.95/04 7.096/7.064 3.17 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.97/05 7.331/7.308 4.02 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.09/15 7.312/7.296 4.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.81/90 7.503/7.484 5.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.71/80 7.588/7.572 7.29 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.55/67 7.688/7.668 8.58 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.57/59 7.616/7.612 9.27 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.97/99 7.462/7.459 9.91 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.58/63 7.799/7.793 10.31 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.63/91 7.613/7.575 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.58/75 7.790/7.768 12.25 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.28/32 7.726/7.721 13.61 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.29/64 7.876/7.834 15.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 96.04/49 7.817/7.768 17.58 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.51/93 7.934/7.897 23.84 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.31/83 7.823/7.774 28.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)