FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Asia
February 9, 2018 / 6:58 AM / in 2 days

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  10/05/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.50/51   6.380/6.350    0.25
  09/08/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.92/94   6.510/6.470    0.50
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.75/80   6.661/6.620    1.32
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.18/20   6.815/6.803    1.90
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  101.95/04   7.096/7.064    3.17
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  102.97/05   7.331/7.308    4.02
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   98.09/15   7.312/7.296    4.86
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  100.81/90   7.503/7.484    5.85
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  100.71/80   7.588/7.572    7.29
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   95.55/67   7.688/7.668    8.58
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   94.57/59   7.616/7.612    9.27
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   97.97/99   7.462/7.459    9.91
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  105.58/63   7.799/7.793   10.31
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   93.63/91   7.613/7.575   11.88
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   98.58/75   7.790/7.768   12.25
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   91.28/32   7.726/7.721   13.61
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   88.29/64   7.876/7.834   15.82
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   96.04/49   7.817/7.768   17.58
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  109.51/93   7.934/7.897   23.84
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   91.31/83   7.823/7.774   28.67

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.