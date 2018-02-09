TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.50/51 6.390/6.350 0.25 09/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.92/94 6.510/6.480 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.72/77 6.685/6.644 1.32 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.14/18 6.838/6.815 1.90 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.96/98 7.092/7.085 3.17 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.91/94 7.348/7.340 4.02 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.97/09 7.342/7.312 4.86 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.68/70 7.531/7.526 5.85 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.48/58 7.630/7.612 7.29 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.35/48 7.721/7.699 8.58 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.33/34 7.654/7.652 9.27 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.74/76 7.496/7.493 9.91 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.48/53 7.813/7.806 10.31 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.53/81 7.627/7.589 11.88 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.25/80 7.832/7.761 12.25 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.02/04 7.759/7.757 13.61 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.00/55 7.911/7.845 15.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.87/32 7.836/7.787 17.58 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.85/27 7.904/7.867 23.84 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.14/66 7.839/7.790 28.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)