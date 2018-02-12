TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.370/6.340 0.24 09/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/98 6.500/6.460 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.75/79 6.658/6.626 1.31 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.12/17 6.851/6.822 1.89 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.80/95 7.148/7.095 3.16 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.90/00 7.350/7.322 4.01 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.00/06 7.334/7.319 4.85 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.72/85 7.522/7.494 5.84 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.58/70 7.611/7.590 7.29 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.35/53 7.721/7.691 8.57 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.36/40 7.649/7.643 9.26 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.79/81 7.489/7.486 9.91 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.52/57 7.807/7.800 10.31 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.65/00 7.610/7.563 11.87 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.51/70 7.799/7.774 12.24 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.07/10 7.753/7.749 13.60 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.05/60 7.906/7.839 15.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.92/37 7.831/7.782 17.58 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.90/32 7.899/7.863 23.83 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.19/71 7.835/7.786 28.66 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)