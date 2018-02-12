TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.370/6.330 0.24 09/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/99 6.470/6.440 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.73/78 6.674/6.634 1.31 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.17/19 6.822/6.810 1.89 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.92/95 7.105/7.095 3.16 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.90/98 7.350/7.327 4.01 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.00/03 7.334/7.327 4.85 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.70/78 7.526/7.509 5.84 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.57/60 7.613/7.608 7.29 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.35/50 7.721/7.696 8.57 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.31/32 7.657/7.655 9.26 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.71/72 7.500/7.499 9.91 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.49/54 7.812/7.805 10.31 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.58/93 7.620/7.573 11.87 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.43/63 7.809/7.783 12.24 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.95/96 7.768/7.767 13.60 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.00/55 7.912/7.845 15.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.82/27 7.841/7.792 17.58 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.80/22 7.908/7.872 23.83 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.09/61 7.844/7.795 28.66 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)