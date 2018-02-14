TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.370/6.330 0.24 09/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/00 6.500/6.460 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.70/75 6.697/6.657 1.30 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.17/26 6.822/6.770 1.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.90/94 7.112/7.098 3.16 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.97/00 7.330/7.321 4.00 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.03/07 7.327/7.317 4.85 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.75/89 7.516/7.485 5.84 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.54/64 7.619/7.601 7.28 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.35/50 7.721/7.696 8.56 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.30/32 7.659/7.656 9.25 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.80/82 7.487/7.484 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.49/54 7.811/7.804 10.30 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.58/93 7.620/7.573 11.87 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.43/63 7.809/7.783 12.24 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.99/02 7.764/7.760 13.59 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.00/55 7.912/7.845 15.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.82/27 7.841/7.793 17.57 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.80/22 7.908/7.872 23.83 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.09/61 7.844/7.795 28.66 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)