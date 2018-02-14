TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 10/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.380/6.330 0.24 09/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/00 6.490/6.450 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.69/75 6.705/6.657 1.30 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.22/24 6.793/6.782 1.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.03/04 7.066/7.062 3.16 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.99/03 7.324/7.313 4.00 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.06/07 7.320/7.317 4.85 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.87/93 7.490/7.477 5.84 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.68/72 7.593/7.586 7.28 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.35/50 7.721/7.696 8.56 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.30/32 7.659/7.656 9.25 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.75/77 7.495/7.491 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.52/60 7.807/7.796 10.30 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.66/80 7.609/7.590 11.87 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.41/74 7.812/7.769 12.24 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.99/00 7.764/7.762 13.59 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.66/06 7.832/7.783 15.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.56/87 7.870/7.836 17.57 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.20/72 7.873/7.829 23.83 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 91.38/75 7.817/7.782 28.66 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)