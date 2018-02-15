TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.46/47 6.330/6.320 0.26 16/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.89/90 6.480/6.450 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.68/74 6.712/6.663 1.30 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/28 6.817/6.759 1.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.92/95 7.104/7.094 3.16 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.87/95 7.358/7.335 4.00 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.90/95 7.360/7.347 4.84 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.64/78 7.539/7.509 5.83 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.40/50 7.644/7.626 7.28 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.17/35 7.752/7.722 8.56 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.88/90 7.726/7.723 9.25 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.33/34 7.556/7.555 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.12/20 7.862/7.851 10.30 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.30/50 7.658/7.631 11.86 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.01/34 7.864/7.821 12.23 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.50/54 7.827/7.822 13.59 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.25/45 7.881/7.857 15.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.11/42 7.919/7.885 17.57 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.75/27 7.912/7.867 23.83 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.93/30 7.860/7.824 28.65 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)