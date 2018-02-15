TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/47 6.320/6.310 0.26 16/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.89/91 6.470/6.430 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.68/74 6.712/6.663 1.30 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/22 6.817/6.794 1.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.87/90 7.122/7.111 3.16 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.83/87 7.370/7.358 4.00 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.84/86 7.375/7.370 4.84 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.60/70 7.548/7.526 5.83 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.26/30 7.669/7.662 7.28 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.90/10 7.797/7.763 8.56 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.83/84 7.734/7.732 9.25 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.23/25 7.571/7.568 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.10/25 7.865/7.844 10.30 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.13/40 7.681/7.645 11.86 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.84/25 7.886/7.833 12.23 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.42/45 7.837/7.833 13.59 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.00/45 7.912/7.857 15.81 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.06/37 7.925/7.891 17.57 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.63/15 7.923/7.878 23.83 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.81/18 7.871/7.836 28.65 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)