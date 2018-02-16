TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/53 6.340/6.320 0.25 16/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/97 6.470/6.450 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.71/76 6.683/6.642 1.30 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.17/20 6.825/6.808 1.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.81/89 7.142/7.113 3.15 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.81/86 7.373/7.359 4.00 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.79/85 7.389/7.374 4.84 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.50/70 7.569/7.526 5.83 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.07/17 7.704/7.686 7.28 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.75/90 7.823/7.798 8.56 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.62/65 7.768/7.764 9.25 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.10/12 7.591/7.588 9.89 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.83/15 7.902/7.858 10.29 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.05/25 7.693/7.665 11.86 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.70/08 7.905/7.855 12.23 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.31/34 7.852/7.848 13.59 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.93/40 7.921/7.864 15.80 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.96/27 7.936/7.902 17.56 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.53/05 7.932/7.886 23.82 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.71/08 7.881/7.845 28.65 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)