TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.340/6.310 0.25 16/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/97 6.470/6.440 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.71/76 6.683/6.642 1.30 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/22 6.819/6.796 1.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.90/95 7.109/7.092 3.15 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.85/89 7.361/7.350 4.00 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.83/89 7.379/7.364 4.84 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.67/80 7.532/7.504 5.83 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.17/37 7.686/7.649 7.28 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.80/87 7.815/7.803 8.56 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.76/78 7.746/7.743 9.25 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 97.15/18 7.583/7.579 9.89 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.10/18 7.865/7.853 10.29 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.10/25 7.686/7.665 11.86 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.90/25 7.878/7.833 12.23 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 90.43/46 7.837/7.833 13.59 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.20/25 7.888/7.882 15.80 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 95.01/32 7.931/7.897 17.56 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.58/10 7.927/7.882 23.82 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.55/00 7.896/7.853 28.65 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)