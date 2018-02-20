TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/55 6.330/6.310 0.24 16/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.95/98 6.530/6.450 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.70/75 6.690/6.649 1.29 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.16/22 6.832/6.797 1.87 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.82/86 7.138/7.123 3.14 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.70/87 7.404/7.355 3.99 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.65/75 7.425/7.399 4.83 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.37/57 7.596/7.554 5.82 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.05/22 7.708/7.677 7.26 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.46/64 7.872/7.842 8.54 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.28/30 7.823/7.820 9.24 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.77/80 7.640/7.635 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.80/88 7.906/7.895 10.28 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.80/95 7.727/7.706 11.85 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.55/00 7.924/7.865 12.22 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.88/90 7.908/7.906 13.58 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.83/03 7.933/7.909 15.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.71/02 7.964/7.930 17.55 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.28/80 7.953/7.908 23.81 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.25/70 7.925/7.882 28.64 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)