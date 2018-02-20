TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/55 6.330/6.300 0.24 16/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/98 6.480/6.460 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.68/74 6.706/6.657 1.29 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.15/17 6.837/6.826 1.87 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.71/84 7.177/7.130 3.14 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.68/70 7.410/7.404 3.99 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.55/58 7.450/7.442 4.83 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.33/50 7.605/7.569 5.82 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.80/95 7.753/7.726 7.26 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.15/45 7.925/7.874 8.54 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.21/22 7.834/7.833 9.24 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.55/58 7.673/7.668 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.70/78 7.920/7.909 10.28 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.40/90 7.782/7.713 11.85 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.45/60 7.938/7.918 12.22 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.76/79 7.924/7.920 13.58 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.50/98 7.974/7.915 15.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.61/92 7.975/7.941 17.55 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.18/70 7.962/7.917 23.81 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.15/60 7.935/7.891 28.64 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)