February 20, 2018 / 11:46 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  17/05/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.55/55   6.330/6.300    0.24
  16/08/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.97/98   6.480/6.460    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.68/74   6.706/6.657    1.29
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.15/17   6.837/6.826    1.87
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  101.71/84   7.177/7.130    3.14
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  102.68/70   7.410/7.404    3.99
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   97.55/58   7.450/7.442    4.83
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  100.33/50   7.605/7.569    5.82
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y   99.80/95   7.753/7.726    7.26
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   94.15/45   7.925/7.874    8.54
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   93.21/22   7.834/7.833    9.24
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   96.55/58   7.673/7.668    9.88
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  104.70/78   7.920/7.909   10.28
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   92.40/90   7.782/7.713   11.85
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   97.45/60   7.938/7.918   12.22
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   89.76/79   7.924/7.920   13.58
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   87.50/98   7.974/7.915   15.79
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   94.61/92   7.975/7.941   17.55
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  109.18/70   7.962/7.917   23.81
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   90.15/60   7.935/7.891   28.64

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
