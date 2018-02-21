TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.360/6.320 0.24 16/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/01 6.470/6.430 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.69/75 6.697/6.647 1.28 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.14/15 6.844/6.838 1.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.71/75 7.176/7.162 3.14 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.56/60 7.444/7.433 3.98 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.42/46 7.483/7.473 4.83 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.20/48 7.633/7.573 5.82 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.50/70 7.808/7.772 7.26 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.16/35 7.923/7.891 8.54 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.90/92 7.885/7.881 9.23 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.30/33 7.710/7.706 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.13/53 8.000/7.944 10.28 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.23/50 7.805/7.768 11.85 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.23/60 7.966/7.918 12.22 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.42/47 7.969/7.962 13.57 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.40/70 7.986/7.950 15.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.55/80 7.982/7.954 17.55 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.93/45 7.984/7.938 23.81 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.85/30 7.964/7.920 28.64 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)