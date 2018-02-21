FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 11:43 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  17/05/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.56/57   6.360/6.320    0.24
  16/08/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.99/01   6.470/6.430    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.69/75   6.697/6.647    1.28
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.14/15   6.844/6.838    1.86
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  101.71/75   7.176/7.162    3.14
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  102.56/60   7.444/7.433    3.98
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   97.42/46   7.483/7.473    4.83
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  100.20/48   7.633/7.573    5.82
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y   99.50/70   7.808/7.772    7.26
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   94.16/35   7.923/7.891    8.54
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   92.90/92   7.885/7.881    9.23
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   96.30/33   7.710/7.706    9.88
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  104.13/53   8.000/7.944   10.28
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   92.23/50   7.805/7.768   11.85
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   97.23/60   7.966/7.918   12.22
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   89.42/47   7.969/7.962   13.57
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   87.40/70   7.986/7.950   15.79
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   94.55/80   7.982/7.954   17.55
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  108.93/45   7.984/7.938   23.81
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   89.85/30   7.964/7.920   28.64

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
