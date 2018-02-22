TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/47 6.320/6.300 0.26 23/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.87/89 6.520/6.480 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.55/60 6.811/6.769 1.28 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.06/15 6.891/6.839 1.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.61/70 7.212/7.180 3.14 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.44/48 7.479/7.467 3.98 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.28/31 7.519/7.512 4.83 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.10/25 7.655/7.622 5.81 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.40/56 7.827/7.797 7.26 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 93.80/00 7.985/7.951 8.54 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.67/71 7.922/7.916 9.23 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.07/10 7.745/7.740 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.00/15 8.018/7.997 10.28 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 91.88/15 7.854/7.817 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 96.88/25 8.013/7.964 12.21 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.15/19 8.005/7.999 13.57 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.05/35 8.030/7.993 15.79 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.20/45 8.021/7.993 17.55 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.58/10 8.015/7.969 23.81 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.50/95 7.998/7.954 28.63 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)