TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/53 6.330/6.280 0.25 23/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.93/95 6.490/6.460 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.69/75 6.692/6.642 1.28 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.05/15 6.899/6.840 1.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.68/83 7.186/7.132 3.13 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.51/56 7.457/7.442 3.98 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.43/46 7.482/7.474 4.82 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.23/38 7.627/7.594 5.81 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.55/74 7.799/7.764 7.26 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.14/28 7.928/7.904 8.54 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.94/97 7.879/7.874 9.23 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.34/36 7.705/7.701 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.25/40 7.983/7.962 10.28 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.13/40 7.820/7.782 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.13/50 7.980/7.931 12.21 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.44/46 7.967/7.964 13.57 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.22/60 8.009/7.962 15.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.45/70 7.993/7.965 17.54 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.83/35 7.993/7.947 23.80 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.75/20 7.974/7.930 28.63 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)