TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.320/6.260 0.25 23/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.94/96 6.480/6.440 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.70/75 6.683/6.642 1.28 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.06/15 6.893/6.840 1.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.72/78 7.171/7.150 3.13 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.60/67 7.430/7.410 3.98 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.54/56 7.454/7.449 4.82 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.40/53 7.590/7.562 5.81 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.85/00 7.744/7.717 7.26 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.22/36 7.914/7.891 8.54 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.10/14 7.853/7.847 9.23 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.53/57 7.676/7.670 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.40/55 7.962/7.941 10.28 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.28/55 7.799/7.762 11.84 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.28/65 7.960/7.911 12.21 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.60/70 7.946/7.933 13.57 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.13/50 8.021/7.975 15.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.60/85 7.977/7.949 17.54 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.98/50 7.980/7.934 23.80 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.90/35 7.959/7.916 28.63 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)