TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.320/6.280 0.24 23/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.95/97 6.490/6.450 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.69/74 6.690/6.649 1.27 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.07/15 6.888/6.841 1.85 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.70/75 7.178/7.160 3.13 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.60/65 7.430/7.415 3.97 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.54/58 7.454/7.444 4.81 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.40/45 7.590/7.579 5.80 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.73/87 7.766/7.740 7.25 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.18/36 7.921/7.891 8.53 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.99/01 7.871/7.868 9.22 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.46/49 7.687/7.682 9.87 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.35/50 7.969/7.948 10.27 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.23/50 7.806/7.769 11.83 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.23/60 7.967/7.918 12.20 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.52/53 7.957/7.955 13.56 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.08/45 8.027/7.981 15.78 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.55/80 7.982/7.955 17.54 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.93/45 7.984/7.938 23.79 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.85/30 7.964/7.920 28.62 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)