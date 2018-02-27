TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.290/6.240 0.24 23/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/98 6.490/6.450 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.66/71 6.714/6.672 1.27 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.12/15 6.859/6.842 1.85 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.68/80 7.185/7.142 3.12 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.58/62 7.435/7.423 3.97 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.57/60 7.447/7.439 4.81 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.30/39 7.611/7.592 5.80 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.80/89 7.753/7.737 7.24 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.10/32 7.935/7.898 8.53 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.98/01 7.873/7.868 9.22 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.39/42 7.697/7.693 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.19/34 7.991/7.970 10.26 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.05/26 7.831/7.802 11.83 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.20/45 7.971/7.938 12.20 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.47/51 7.969/7.963 13.56 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.05/30 8.031/8.000 15.77 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.20/53 8.021/7.985 17.53 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.78/30 7.997/7.951 23.79 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.70/15 7.979/7.935 28.62 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)