TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/57 6.300/6.250 0.24 23/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/98 6.490/6.450 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.71/76 6.672/6.631 1.27 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.12/18 6.859/6.824 1.85 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.72/80 7.170/7.142 3.12 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.69/72 7.403/7.394 3.97 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.64/68 7.429/7.419 4.81 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.47/57 7.575/7.553 5.80 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.01/09 7.715/7.700 7.24 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.36/46 7.891/7.874 8.53 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.19/20 7.839/7.838 9.22 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.59/62 7.667/7.663 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.25/45 7.983/7.954 10.26 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.30/80 7.797/7.728 11.83 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.38/63 7.947/7.914 12.20 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.78/80 7.928/7.925 13.56 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.35/40 7.994/7.987 15.77 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.38/71 8.001/7.965 17.53 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.96/48 7.981/7.936 23.79 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.88/33 7.961/7.918 28.62 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)