TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.290/6.260 0.23 23/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/00 6.480/6.450 0.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.69/74 6.685/6.643 1.26 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.11/17 6.867/6.832 1.84 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.63/78 7.201/7.147 3.11 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.60/70 7.428/7.398 3.96 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.57/63 7.448/7.432 4.80 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.36/51 7.598/7.566 5.79 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.95/05 7.726/7.707 7.24 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.20/34 7.919/7.895 8.52 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.09/10 7.856/7.854 9.21 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.49/52 7.682/7.678 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 103.95/28 8.024/7.978 10.26 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.23/73 7.807/7.738 11.82 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.40/65 7.945/7.912 12.19 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.72/76 7.931/7.926 13.55 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.25/42 8.006/7.985 15.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.28/61 8.013/7.976 17.53 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.86/38 7.990/7.944 23.78 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.78/23 7.971/7.927 28.61 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)