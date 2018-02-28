TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.320/6.280 0.23 23/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/01 6.480/6.440 0.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.66/69 6.710/6.685 1.26 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.09/14 6.879/6.850 1.84 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.65/72 7.194/7.169 3.11 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.57/61 7.436/7.425 3.96 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.52/58 7.460/7.445 4.80 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.30/39 7.611/7.592 5.79 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.81/94 7.752/7.728 7.24 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.20/22 7.919/7.916 8.52 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.83/86 7.898/7.893 9.21 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.22/25 7.723/7.718 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.15/28 7.996/7.978 10.26 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.00/50 7.838/7.769 11.82 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.16/20 7.976/7.971 12.19 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.42/45 7.970/7.967 13.55 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.05/40 8.031/7.988 15.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 93.88/33 8.058/8.007 17.53 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.76/28 7.999/7.953 23.78 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.00/25 7.950/7.925 28.61 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)