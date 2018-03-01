TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.310/6.270 0.25 30/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.93/94 6.490/6.470 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.68/74 6.689/6.638 1.26 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.05/12 6.906/6.864 1.84 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.58/67 7.218/7.185 3.11 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.47/55 7.463/7.440 3.96 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.46/50 7.477/7.467 4.80 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.09/28 7.657/7.615 5.79 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.67/81 7.777/7.752 7.23 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.03/20 7.949/7.920 8.51 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.69/73 7.922/7.916 9.21 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.08/12 7.744/7.738 9.85 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.02/28 8.014/7.977 10.25 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.20/45 7.811/7.777 11.82 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.00/20 7.998/7.971 12.19 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.18/22 8.003/7.998 13.54 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.00/19 8.038/8.014 15.76 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 93.69/17 8.079/8.025 17.52 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.66/18 8.008/7.962 23.78 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.90/15 7.960/7.935 28.61 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)