TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.340/6.300 0.24 30/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.94/95 6.510/6.480 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.68/73 6.687/6.645 1.24 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.00/12 6.936/6.865 1.83 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.53/64 7.236/7.196 3.10 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.45/55 7.469/7.439 3.94 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.40/42 7.493/7.487 4.79 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.20/43 7.633/7.583 5.78 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.65/75 7.781/7.763 7.22 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 93.90/00 7.972/7.955 8.50 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.60/62 7.937/7.934 9.19 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 95.96/01 7.762/7.755 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 103.86/04 8.037/8.011 10.24 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.05/30 7.832/7.798 11.81 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 96.85/05 8.018/7.991 12.18 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.05/11 8.020/8.012 13.53 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 86.90/20 8.050/8.013 15.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 93.66/00 8.083/8.045 17.51 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.49/01 8.023/7.977 23.77 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.73/98 7.976/7.952 28.60 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)