TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.290/6.260 0.24 30/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.94/96 6.500/6.460 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.68/72 6.687/6.654 1.24 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.05/11 6.906/6.871 1.83 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.51/60 7.243/7.210 3.10 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.47/50 7.463/7.454 3.94 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.38/44 7.498/7.482 4.79 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.15/35 7.643/7.600 5.78 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.70/78 7.772/7.757 7.22 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 93.80/03 7.989/7.950 8.50 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.53/57 7.948/7.942 9.19 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 95.87/89 7.776/7.773 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 103.76/92 8.051/8.028 10.24 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 91.93/25 7.849/7.805 11.81 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 96.65/95 8.044/8.005 12.18 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.05/10 8.020/8.014 13.53 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 86.67/10 8.079/8.026 15.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 93.67/99 8.082/8.046 17.51 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.34/86 8.036/7.990 23.77 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.58/83 7.991/7.966 28.60 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)