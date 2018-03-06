TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.300/6.260 0.24 30/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/99 6.480/6.440 0.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.65/71 6.712/6.661 1.24 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.01/09 6.931/6.883 1.82 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.52/57 7.239/7.221 3.10 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.51/53 7.451/7.445 3.94 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.39/41 7.495/7.490 4.79 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.15/20 7.643/7.633 5.78 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.70/75 7.772/7.763 7.22 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 93.95/00 7.963/7.955 8.50 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.50/51 7.953/7.952 9.19 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 95.86/90 7.778/7.772 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 103.76/92 8.051/8.028 10.24 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.40/45 7.784/7.777 11.81 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 96.71/10 8.036/7.985 12.18 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 88.98/04 8.030/8.022 13.53 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.00/22 8.038/8.011 15.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 93.71/15 8.077/8.028 17.51 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.34/86 8.036/7.990 23.77 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.58/83 7.991/7.966 28.59 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)