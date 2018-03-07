TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.290/6.260 0.23 30/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/00 6.490/6.450 0.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.65/70 6.710/6.668 1.24 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.03/05 6.920/6.908 1.82 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.50/57 7.246/7.220 3.09 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.53/59 7.444/7.427 3.94 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.41/48 7.491/7.473 4.78 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.13/30 7.648/7.611 5.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 99.85/93 7.744/7.730 7.22 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.00/13 7.955/7.933 8.50 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.64/67 7.931/7.926 9.19 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.01/04 7.755/7.751 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 103.91/07 8.029/8.007 10.24 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.60/76 7.757/7.735 11.80 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 96.87/26 8.015/7.964 12.17 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.18/21 8.004/8.000 13.53 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.05/18 8.032/8.016 15.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 93.86/30 8.061/8.011 17.51 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.49/01 8.023/7.977 23.76 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.73/98 7.976/7.952 28.59 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)