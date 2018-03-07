TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/05/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.290/6.250 0.23 30/08/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/01 6.480/6.440 0.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.72/75 6.651/6.625 1.24 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.03/13 6.920/6.860 1.82 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.50/63 7.246/7.199 3.09 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.61/72 7.421/7.389 3.94 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.64/69 7.432/7.419 4.78 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.43/60 7.583/7.546 5.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.17/19 7.686/7.682 7.22 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.33/52 7.899/7.866 8.50 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.03/08 7.867/7.859 9.19 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.51/53 7.680/7.677 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.21/37 7.987/7.964 10.24 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.10/20 7.688/7.674 11.80 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.17/56 7.976/7.924 12.17 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.64/68 7.943/7.938 13.53 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.36/63 7.994/7.960 15.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.16/60 8.027/7.978 17.51 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.79/31 7.996/7.950 23.76 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.03/28 7.947/7.923 28.59 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)