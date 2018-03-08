TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/06/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/49 6.270/6.210 0.25 06/09/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.89/90 6.480/6.450 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.71/74 6.658/6.633 1.24 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.07/11 6.897/6.873 1.82 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.55/64 7.227/7.195 3.09 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.68/73 7.400/7.385 3.94 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.69/74 7.419/7.406 4.78 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.55/75 7.557/7.514 5.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.25/35 7.671/7.653 7.21 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.55/73 7.862/7.831 8.49 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.18/21 7.844/7.839 9.19 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.68/70 7.655/7.652 9.83 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.44/60 7.955/7.932 10.23 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.10/28 7.688/7.663 11.80 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.40/79 7.945/7.894 12.17 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.88/92 7.912/7.907 13.53 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.70/85 7.952/7.933 15.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.39/83 8.001/7.952 17.50 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 109.02/54 7.976/7.930 23.76 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.26/51 7.925/7.901 28.59 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)