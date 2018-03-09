TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/06/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/54 6.230/6.220 0.24 06/09/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.95/96 6.460/6.420 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.71/75 6.654/6.620 1.23 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.03/10 6.923/6.881 1.81 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.40/52 7.281/7.237 3.09 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.52/60 7.445/7.422 3.93 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.51/59 7.466/7.446 4.78 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.31/47 7.609/7.574 5.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.00/20 7.717/7.680 7.21 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.20/35 7.922/7.896 8.49 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 92.75/79 7.914/7.907 9.18 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.25/27 7.719/7.716 9.83 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.22/38 7.985/7.963 10.23 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.46/75 7.776/7.736 11.80 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.18/57 7.974/7.923 12.17 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.45/48 7.969/7.965 13.52 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.30/34 8.002/7.997 15.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 93.97/41 8.048/7.999 17.50 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.60/12 8.013/7.967 23.76 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 89.77/10 7.973/7.940 28.59 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)