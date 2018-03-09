FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 7:02 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Mar 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  07/06/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.54/54   6.230/6.220    0.24
  06/09/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.95/96   6.460/6.420    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.71/75   6.654/6.620    1.23
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.03/10   6.923/6.881    1.81
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  101.40/52   7.281/7.237    3.09
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  102.52/60   7.445/7.422    3.93
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   97.51/59   7.466/7.446    4.78
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  100.31/47   7.609/7.574    5.77
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  100.00/20   7.717/7.680    7.21
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   94.20/35   7.922/7.896    8.49
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   92.75/79   7.914/7.907    9.18
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   96.25/27   7.719/7.716    9.83
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  104.22/38   7.985/7.963   10.23
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   92.46/75   7.776/7.736   11.80
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   97.18/57   7.974/7.923   12.17
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   89.45/48   7.969/7.965   13.52
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   87.30/34   8.002/7.997   15.74
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   93.97/41   8.048/7.999   17.50
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  108.60/12   8.013/7.967   23.76
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   89.77/10   7.973/7.940   28.59

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
