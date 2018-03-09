TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/06/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.250/6.210 0.24 06/09/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.95/97 6.450/6.410 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.69/74 6.671/6.628 1.23 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.07/10 6.899/6.881 1.81 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.54/57 7.230/7.219 3.09 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.66/67 7.404/7.401 3.93 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 97.63/65 7.435/7.430 4.78 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.48/50 7.572/7.567 5.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.06/15 7.706/7.689 7.21 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 94.32/40 7.901/7.887 8.49 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 93.06/07 7.864/7.862 9.18 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 96.54/56 7.676/7.673 9.83 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 104.52/68 7.943/7.921 10.23 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 92.80/90 7.730/7.716 11.80 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 97.48/87 7.935/7.884 12.17 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 89.77/80 7.927/7.923 13.52 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 87.60/80 7.964/7.940 15.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 94.27/71 8.015/7.965 17.50 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 108.90/42 7.986/7.940 23.76 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 90.07/40 7.943/7.911 28.59 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)