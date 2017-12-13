FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bonds, rupee, shares fall after inflation accelerates
December 13, 2017 / 3:58 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Bonds, rupee, shares fall after inflation accelerates

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s benchmark 10-year bond fell sharply, sending the yield up 6 basis points, while the rupee and shares weakened on Wednesday after higher-than-expected consumer price inflation data raised worries about potential central bank rate hikes.

A vendor arranges vegetable at his stall in a market in Mumbai, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 5 basis points at 7.24 percent by 0346 GMT while the partially convertible rupee was trading at 64.53 per dollar versus its previous close of 64.40.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.2 percent.

Data late on Tuesday showed inflation accelerating to 4.88 percent last month from a year earlier, hitting a 15-month high and breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s 4 percent target.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
