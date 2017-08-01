FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 3:10 AM / 4 days ago

TABLE-Indian money market inflows in AUGUST

17 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in AUGUST from
interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans
and treasury bills are estimated at 1900.8885 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given
below-

===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
Total inflows in         AUGUST                   1900888.48
===========================================================
Up to Saturday, Aug 05
SDL 09.05%, 2023         Interest   Aug 01            678.75
(3 States)
SDL 09.10%, 2023         Interest   Aug 01            190.42
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.15%, 2023         Interest   Aug 01            137.25
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 09.30%, 2018         Interest   Aug 01             40.41
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 09.39%, 2023         Interest   Aug 01            517.53
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.49%, 2023         Interest   Aug 01            759.20
(KERALA)
SDL 09.53%, 2023         Interest   Aug 01            476.50
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 09.72%, 2023         Interest   Aug 01            486.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.84%, 2023         Interest   Aug 01            492.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.86%, 2018         Interest   Aug 01            147.90
(KERALA)
SDL 09.89%, 2018         Interest   Aug 01            494.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.90%, 2018         Interest   Aug 01            396.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.50%, 2021         Interest   Aug 02           1721.25
(5 States)
SDL 08.53%, 2021         Interest   Aug 02            106.63
(PUDUCHERRY)
6.05% FEB 2019           Interest   Aug 02          16032.50
8.08% 2022               Interest   Aug 02          27863.64
8.26% 2027               Interest   Aug 02          30325.49
8.32% 2032               Interest   Aug 02          37204.56
SDL 08.31%, 2020         Interest   Aug 03            332.40
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.32%, 2020         Interest   Aug 03            166.40
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.34%, 2020         Interest   Aug 03            625.50
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   Aug 03            827.97
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   Aug 03            404.25
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   Aug 03             79.34
(SIKKIM)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Aug 03         251624.20
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Aug 03          60001.70
SDL 08.32%, 2020         Interest   Aug 04           1014.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020         Interest   Aug 04            502.20
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   Aug 04            210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.95%, 2019         Interest   Aug 05            596.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2019         Interest   Aug 05            799.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.01%, 2019         Interest   Aug 05            190.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.02%, 2019         Interest   Aug 05            802.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.03%, 2019         Interest   Aug 05            602.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
Total                                              436848.48

Up to Friday, Aug 11
SDL 07.24%, 2019         Interest   Aug 07            236.74
(3 States)
SDL 07.26%, 2019         Interest   Aug 07            435.60
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.27%, 2019         Interest   Aug 07            834.23
(2 States)
SDL 07.29%, 2019         Interest   Aug 07            364.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.66%, 2023         Interest   Aug 07            246.81
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.67%, 2023         Interest   Aug 07           1127.10
(2 States)
SDL 08.68%, 2023         Interest   Aug 07            434.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.69%, 2023         Interest   Aug 07            217.25
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.71%, 2023         Interest   Aug 07            217.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.72%, 2023         Interest   Aug 07           1090.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.68%, 2022         Interest   Aug 08            108.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.69%, 2022         Interest   Aug 08           1520.75
(3 States)
SDL 08.71%, 2022         Interest   Aug 08           1088.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.73%, 2022         Interest   Aug 08             69.84
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Aug 08            333.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Aug 08            245.03
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Aug 08           2809.80
(6 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Aug 08            580.45
(2 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   Aug 08            112.13
(NAGALAND)
SDL 07.50%, 2021         Interest   Aug 09            187.50
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.52%, 2021         Interest   Aug 09            300.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.58%, 2026         Interest   Aug 09            189.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.60%, 2026         Interest   Aug 09            494.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.61%, 2026         Interest   Aug 09            570.75
(KERALA)
SDL 07.62%, 2026         Interest   Aug 09           1857.38
(3 States)
SDL 07.63%, 2026         Interest   Aug 09           1144.50
(2 States)
SDL 07.69%, 2026         Interest   Aug 09             38.45
(MANIPUR)
10.03% 2019              Interest   Aug 09           3009.00
SDL 08.40%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10            294.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.46%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10            549.90
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.47%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10            635.25
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.48%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10            424.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.49%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10           1114.31
(2 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2021         Interest   Aug 10            212.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.51%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10           1063.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.52%, 2021         Interest   Aug 10            213.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.52%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10            426.00
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.53%, 2021         Interest   Aug 10            426.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.53%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10           1066.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.54%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10           1067.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.55%, 2021         Interest   Aug 10            427.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2026         Interest   Aug 10            384.75
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Aug 10           1498.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2021         Interest   Aug 10            429.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
7.50% 2034               Interest   Aug 10          33750.00
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Aug 10         203000.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Aug 10          50000.00
SDL 08.06%, 2025         Interest   Aug 11           2035.15
(5 States)
SDL 08.07%, 2025         Interest   Aug 11           1537.34
(3 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2025         Interest   Aug 11           1381.68
(5 States)
Total                                              321801.47

Up to Saturday, Aug 19
SDL 08.25%, 2025         Interest   Aug 14            577.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2025         Interest   Aug 14           1652.00
(4 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2025         Interest   Aug 14           1943.45
(3 States)
SDL 09.02%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            992.20
(2 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            880.43
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14             90.50
(GOA)
SDL 09.07%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            136.05
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.11%, 2019         Interest   Aug 14            136.65
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.48%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            237.00
(KERALA)
SDL 09.50%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            213.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.51%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            475.50
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.53%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            583.14
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.55%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            570.61
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.60%, 2023         Interest   Aug 14            634.03
(2 States)
SDL 09.63%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14           1592.39
(3 States)
SDL 09.64%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            482.00
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.65%, 2023         Interest   Aug 14            482.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.67%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            338.45
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 09.69%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            290.70
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.71%, 2023         Interest   Aug 14            873.90
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.72%, 2024         Interest   Aug 14            486.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.82%, 2023         Interest   Aug 14            245.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.87%, 2023         Interest   Aug 14            246.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.89%, 2023         Interest   Aug 14            247.25
(HARYANA)
SDL 07.51%, 2024         Interest   Aug 16            270.36
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.57%, 2027         Interest   Aug 16             68.13
(2 States)
SDL 07.58%, 2027         Interest   Aug 16            189.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.59%, 2027         Interest   Aug 16           3187.80
(6 States)
SDL 07.60%, 2027         Interest   Aug 16            988.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 07.61%, 2027         Interest   Aug 16           1141.50
(2 States)
SDL 07.62%, 2027         Interest   Aug 16            952.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.65%, 2032         Interest   Aug 16            459.00
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.56%, 2020         Interest   Aug 16            633.44
(KERALA)
SDL 08.57%, 2020         Interest   Aug 16            342.80
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.58%, 2020         Interest   Aug 16            513.51
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.30%, 2017         Redemption Aug 16           3124.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.35%, 2017         Redemption Aug 16           6401.66
(3 States)
SDL 08.36%, 2017         Redemption Aug 16           3646.30
(KERALA)
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Redemption Aug 16          11441.26
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Redemption Aug 16           7815.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2017         Redemption Aug 16           3884.10
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
8.20% 2022               Interest   Aug 16          23629.26
8.24% 2027               Interest   Aug 16          38476.08
8.28% 2032               Interest   Aug 16          37544.46
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Aug 16         115600.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Aug 16          60000.00
SDL 07.40%, 2019         Interest   Aug 18             74.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.44%, 2019         Interest   Aug 18            148.80
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.45%, 2019         Interest   Aug 18           1773.93
(5 States)
SDL 07.50%, 2019         Interest   Aug 18           1125.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2018         Interest   Aug 18             87.23
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.96%, 2018         Interest   Aug 18            597.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.98%, 2018         Interest   Aug 18            319.20
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.00%, 2018         Interest   Aug 18           1346.83
(4 States)
SDL 08.01%, 2018         Interest   Aug 18            600.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.02%, 2018         Interest   Aug 18            156.10
(4 States)
SDL 08.50%, 2021         Interest   Aug 18            127.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.51%, 2021         Interest   Aug 18           1881.02
(4 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021         Interest   Aug 18            868.19
(4 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2021         Interest   Aug 18            320.63
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
Total                                              344143.59

Up to Thursday, Aug 24
SDL 08.59%, 2023         Interest   Aug 21            214.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.60%, 2023         Interest   Aug 21            215.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.62%, 2023         Interest   Aug 21           2001.99
(4 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023         Interest   Aug 21            432.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.66%, 2023         Interest   Aug 21            433.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22            218.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.75%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22           1050.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.76%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22           1533.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.79%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22            190.30
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.80%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22            616.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22            197.58
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22            400.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22            534.60
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22            401.40
(2 States)
SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22             85.03
(3 States)
SDL 08.96%, 2022         Interest   Aug 22            672.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.49%, 2021         Interest   Aug 24            149.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.56%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24            491.40
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.57%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24           1466.69
(9 States)
SDL 07.58%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24           2274.00
(3 States)
SDL 07.59%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24            872.85
(KERALA)
SDL 07.62%, 2036         Interest   Aug 24            152.40
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.48%, 2020         Interest   Aug 24            848.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2021         Interest   Aug 24            424.00
(ODISHA)
SDL 08.49%, 2020         Interest   Aug 24            187.74
(3 States)
SDL 08.53%, 2020         Interest   Aug 24            404.00
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.58%, 2020         Interest   Aug 24            232.96
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.59%, 2021         Interest   Aug 24            751.63
(3 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Aug 24           1075.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2021         Interest   Aug 24            473.55
(2 States)
SDL 08.63%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24            504.86
(6 States)
SDL 08.65%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24            594.69
(3 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24            259.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.67%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24           1517.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.69%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24            977.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.72%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24            436.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.76%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24            525.60
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.82%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24           1918.35
(2 States)
SDL 08.83%, 2026         Interest   Aug 24           1103.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Aug 24         181602.50
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Aug 24          60000.00
Total                                              268440.09

Up to Thursday, Aug 31
SDL 08.19%, 2019         Interest   Aug 28            819.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.20%, 2019         Interest   Aug 28            410.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.21%, 2019         Interest   Aug 28            697.85
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.24%, 2019         Interest   Aug 28             82.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.28%, 2025         Interest   Aug 28            517.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.29%, 2025         Interest   Aug 28           2362.65
(6 States)
SDL 08.31%, 2025         Interest   Aug 28            207.75
(KERALA)
SDL 08.94%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28            536.40
(2 States)
SDL 08.95%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28            505.68
(2 States)
SDL 08.98%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28            538.80
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.00%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28             67.50
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 09.07%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28            453.50
(KERALA)
SDL 09.08%, 2019         Interest   Aug 28            227.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.10%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28            682.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.30%, 2018         Interest   Aug 28            930.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.44%, 2018         Interest   Aug 28             11.61
(2 States)
SDL 09.56%, 2023         Interest   Aug 28            269.94
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.59%, 2023         Interest   Aug 28            487.05
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.60%, 2023         Interest   Aug 28             72.00
(GOA)
SDL 09.70%, 2023         Interest   Aug 28            242.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.72%, 2023         Interest   Aug 28           1025.22
(3 States)
SDL 09.72%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28             24.30
(MIZORAM)
SDL 09.75%, 2023         Interest   Aug 28            148.69
(3 States)
SDL 09.75%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28           1072.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.77%, 2023         Interest   Aug 28            488.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.77%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28             87.93
(2 States)
SDL 09.80%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28            539.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.84%, 2023         Interest   Aug 28            459.32
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.84%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28           1535.15
(3 States)
SDL 09.85%, 2024         Interest   Aug 28            492.50
(WEST BENGAL)
5.87% 2022               Interest   Aug 28           3228.50
7.95% 2032               Interest   Aug 28          35377.50
7.46% 2017               Redemption Aug 28         314468.61
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Aug 30            107.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021         Interest   Aug 30            432.00
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Aug 31         100045.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Aug 31          60001.00
Total                                              529654.85

NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and
non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above
bids accepted.

SDL: State development loan
Cash Management Bills are not included
[Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]

