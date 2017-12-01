FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian money market inflows in DECEMBER
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 1, 2017 / 4:19 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Indian money market inflows in DECEMBER

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in DECEMBER from
interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans
and treasury bills are estimated at 1599.6463 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given
below-

===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
Total inflows in         DECEMBER                 1599646.31
===========================================================
Up to Saturday, Dec 02
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Redemption Dec 02           2240.84
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.47%, 2017         Redemption Dec 02           6254.10
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Redemption Dec 02           5212.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2017         Redemption Dec 02          18737.41
(2 States)
8.60% 2028               Interest   Dec 02          36120.00
8.17% 2044               Interest   Dec 02          35131.00
Total                                              103695.34

Up to Friday, Dec 08
SDL 09.32%, 2023         Interest   Dec 04            139.80
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 09.33%, 2023         Interest   Dec 04            233.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.35%, 2023         Interest   Dec 04            392.70
(3 States)
SDL 09.37%, 2023         Interest   Dec 04           2234.75
(5 States)
SDL 09.38%, 2023         Interest   Dec 04            703.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.39%, 2023         Interest   Dec 04           1784.10
(2 States)
7.28% 2019               Interest   Dec 04          19292.00
6.13% 2028               Interest   Dec 04           3371.50
SDL 07.62%, 2023         Interest   Dec 05            609.60
(2 States)
SDL 07.63%, 2023         Interest   Dec 05            839.30
(3 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022         Interest   Dec 05            244.20
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 05            511.18
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 05             44.50
(TRIPURA)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Dec 05            334.13
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Dec 05             66.98
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.84%, 2017         Redemption Dec 05          10442.00
(KARNATAKA)
1.44% IIGS 2023          Interest   Dec 05             82.98
8.97% 2030               Interest   Dec 05          40365.00
6.57% 2033               Interest   Dec 05          13797.00
SDL 08.86%, 2022         Interest   Dec 06            332.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.87%, 2022         Interest   Dec 06            722.91
(3 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022         Interest   Dec 06            666.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 06             55.63
(TRIPURA)
SDL 09.02%, 2021         Interest   Dec 07            721.60
(3 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2021         Interest   Dec 07            361.20
(KERALA)
SDL 09.05%, 2021         Interest   Dec 07             67.88
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 09.06%, 2021         Interest   Dec 07            226.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
8.33% 2036               Interest   Dec 07          35819.00
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 07         182065.50
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 07          60000.85
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   Dec 08            421.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   Dec 08            833.45
(3 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2021         Interest   Dec 08            429.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Dec 08             64.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2021         Interest   Dec 08            301.35
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
Total                                              378578.06

Up to Saturday, Dec 16
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   Dec 11            734.11
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   Dec 11             40.50
(TRIPURA)
SDL 08.11%, 2020         Interest   Dec 11            202.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.16%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11            938.40
(3 States)
SDL 08.17%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11            408.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.18%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11           1124.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.18%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11            204.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.19%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11             40.95
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.19%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11            307.13
(3 States)
SDL 08.20%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11             32.80
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.20%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11            533.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.21%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11            821.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.22%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11           1515.56
(2 States)
SDL 08.23%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11           1440.25
(3 States)
SDL 08.24%, 2020         Interest   Dec 11            494.40
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.24%, 2021         Interest   Dec 11            194.80
(ODISHA)
SDL 08.24%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11           1442.00
(4 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11           1031.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2019         Interest   Dec 11            949.90
(5 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2019         Interest   Dec 11            413.50
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.27%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11            578.90
(2 States)
SDL 08.28%, 2025         Interest   Dec 11            538.20
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.30%, 2019         Interest   Dec 11            207.50
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.32%, 2019         Interest   Dec 11            648.96
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.35%, 2019         Interest   Dec 11            253.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.79%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11            219.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.81%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11             44.05
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.83%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11           1125.83
(3 States)
SDL 08.84%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11            552.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2024         Interest   Dec 11             35.40
(2 States)
8.27% 2020               Interest   Dec 11          30185.50
8.12% 2020               Interest   Dec 11          30856.00
8.15% 2022               Interest   Dec 11          33822.50
SDL 06.95%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            260.63
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.00%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            247.81
(3 States)
SDL 07.02%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            246.46
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.03%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            790.88
(2 States)
SDL 07.10%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            532.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
6.05% 2019               Interest   Dec 12           3327.50
6.17% 2023               Interest   Dec 12           4319.00
8.83% 2041               Interest   Dec 12          39735.00
SDL 06.82%, 2020         Interest   Dec 14             85.25
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.05%, 2026         Interest   Dec 14            458.25
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.06%, 2026         Interest   Dec 14            353.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.07%, 2026         Interest   Dec 14            883.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.08%, 2026         Interest   Dec 14           1947.00
(3 States)
SDL 07.10%, 2026         Interest   Dec 14           1308.18
(7 States)
SDL 07.15%, 2027         Interest   Dec 14            214.50
(2 States)
SDL 07.15%, 2031         Interest   Dec 14            388.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.16%, 2029         Interest   Dec 14            429.60
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.16%, 2037         Interest   Dec 14            644.40
(TELANGANA)
SDL 07.20%, 2027         Interest   Dec 14            648.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.23%, 2027         Interest   Dec 14           1400.81
(2 States)
SDL 07.25%, 2027         Interest   Dec 14            362.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.74%, 2021         Interest   Dec 14            152.95
(PUNJAB)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 14         186406.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 14          99100.00
SDL 07.99%, 2021         Interest   Dec 15            399.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.04%, 2026         Interest   Dec 15             80.40
(SIKKIM)
SDL 08.05%, 2026         Interest   Dec 15            724.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.06%, 2026         Interest   Dec 15            201.50
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.07%, 2026         Interest   Dec 15           1765.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2026         Interest   Dec 15           1414.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2026         Interest   Dec 15            606.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
Total                                              461372.80

Up to Friday, Dec 22
SDL 09.48%, 2023         Interest   Dec 18            588.74
(3 States)
SDL 09.49%, 2023         Interest   Dec 18            949.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.50%, 2023         Interest   Dec 18           1503.37
(5 States)
SDL 09.52%, 2023         Interest   Dec 18           1614.09
(4 States)
SDL 07.74%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            193.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.76%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19             19.40
(MIZORAM)
SDL 07.77%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19           1554.00
(3 States)
SDL 07.78%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            389.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.83%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            117.45
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            444.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19           1585.31
(4 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            379.53
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            449.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.00%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            495.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            225.25
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Redemption Dec 19           7814.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Redemption Dec 19           3126.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2017         Redemption Dec 19           9378.45
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.42%, 2017         Redemption Dec 19           2145.16
(4 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2017         Redemption Dec 19           5210.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.58%, 2017         Redemption Dec 19           3202.31
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            711.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20             89.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            356.40
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            669.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            676.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            879.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21           1284.36
(3 States)
SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            176.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21             66.75
(NAGALAND)
6.39% FRB 2020           Interest   Dec 21           4153.50
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 21         174370.80
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 21          60020.00
SDL 06.93%, 2020         Interest   Dec 22             86.63
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.34%, 2020         Interest   Dec 22           1042.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.35%, 2020         Interest   Dec 22            208.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.37%, 2020         Interest   Dec 22             79.52
(2 States)
SDL 08.54%, 2021         Interest   Dec 22            277.55
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Dec 22           1070.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Dec 22            430.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
7.35% 2024               Interest   Dec 22          33136.75
8.13% 2045               Interest   Dec 22          29674.50
Total                                              351065.80

Up to Saturday, Dec 30
SDL 06.34%, 2018         Interest   Dec 26             61.96
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 06.38%, 2018         Interest   Dec 26            255.20
(KERALA)
SDL 06.40%, 2018         Interest   Dec 26            320.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 06.41%, 2018         Interest   Dec 26            372.42
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 06.45%, 2018         Interest   Dec 26            241.88
(BIHAR)
SDL 07.80%, 2019         Interest   Dec 26             19.50
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 07.82%, 2019         Interest   Dec 26            195.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.83%, 2019         Interest   Dec 26           1526.85
(6 States)
SDL 07.84%, 2019         Interest   Dec 26            196.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.89%, 2019         Interest   Dec 26            394.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.18%, 2025         Interest   Dec 26            122.70
(KERALA)
SDL 08.20%, 2025         Interest   Dec 26           1517.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.21%, 2025         Interest   Dec 26            513.13
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.22%, 2025         Interest   Dec 26            891.87
(4 States)
SDL 08.23%, 2025         Interest   Dec 26             30.86
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.24%, 2024         Interest   Dec 26           2327.80
(5 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2024         Interest   Dec 26           1856.25
(4 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2024         Interest   Dec 26           1177.05
(3 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2024         Interest   Dec 26            702.95
(3 States)
SDL 08.28%, 2025         Interest   Dec 26            310.50
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.97%, 2024         Interest   Dec 26            224.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.98%, 2024         Interest   Dec 26            359.20
(3 States)
SDL 08.99%, 2024         Interest   Dec 26            786.63
(3 States)
SDL 09.00%, 2024         Interest   Dec 26             36.00
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 09.01%, 2024         Interest   Dec 26           1802.00
(4 States)
6.79% 2029               Interest   Dec 26          40332.98
11.60% 2020              Interest   Dec 27           2900.00
SDL 07.07%, 2020         Interest   Dec 28            353.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.10%, 2022         Interest   Dec 28            355.00
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.18%, 2029         Interest   Dec 28           3231.00
(5 States)
SDL 07.18%, 2032         Interest   Dec 28           2311.06
(3 States)
SDL 07.20%, 2027         Interest   Dec 28            180.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.21%, 2026         Interest   Dec 28             79.31
(2 States)
SDL 07.22%, 2026         Interest   Dec 28            244.47
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.22%, 2027         Interest   Dec 28            541.50
(2 States)
SDL 07.24%, 2026         Interest   Dec 28            470.60
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.24%, 2027         Interest   Dec 28           1113.15
(2 States)
SDL 07.25%, 2026         Interest   Dec 28           1268.75
(2 States)
SDL 07.26%, 2026         Interest   Dec 28              0.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.26%, 2027         Interest   Dec 28            544.50
(HARYANA)
SDL 07.27%, 2026         Interest   Dec 28           1272.25
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.27%, 2027         Interest   Dec 28            363.50
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.28%, 2026         Interest   Dec 28            546.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 07.29%, 2026         Interest   Dec 28           1111.73
(2 States)
SDL 07.29%, 2027         Interest   Dec 28            193.19
(ASSAM)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 28         152629.70
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 28          75025.00
SDL 07.96%, 2026         Interest   Dec 29            995.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.97%, 2026         Interest   Dec 29            597.75
(TELANGANA)
SDL 07.98%, 2026         Interest   Dec 29            638.40
(3 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2026         Interest   Dec 29            399.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.00%, 2031         Interest   Dec 29            280.00
(ODISHA)
SDL 09.40%, 2018         Interest   Dec 30            235.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.59%, 2018         Interest   Dec 30            479.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
Total                                              304934.32

NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and
non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above
bids accepted.

SDL: State development loan
Cash Management Bills are not included
[Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.