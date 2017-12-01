TABLE-Indian money market inflows in DECEMBER

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in DECEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1599.6463 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in DECEMBER 1599646.31 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Dec 02 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Redemption Dec 02 2240.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Redemption Dec 02 6254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Redemption Dec 02 5212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Redemption Dec 02 18737.41 (2 States) 8.60% 2028 Interest Dec 02 36120.00 8.17% 2044 Interest Dec 02 35131.00 Total 103695.34 Up to Friday, Dec 08 SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 2234.75 (5 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 1784.10 (2 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Dec 04 19292.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Dec 04 3371.50 SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Redemption Dec 05 10442.00 (KARNATAKA) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Dec 05 82.98 8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 40365.00 6.57% 2033 Interest Dec 05 13797.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 07 35819.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 182065.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 60000.85 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 64.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 378578.06 Up to Saturday, Dec 16 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 11 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 11 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.16%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 938.40 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 408.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.18%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 1124.75 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 204.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.19%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 40.95 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.19%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 307.13 (3 States) SDL 08.20%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 32.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 533.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 821.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 1515.56 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 1440.25 (3 States) SDL 08.24%, 2020 Interest Dec 11 494.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.24%, 2021 Interest Dec 11 194.80 (ODISHA) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 1442.00 (4 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 1031.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 11 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 11 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 578.90 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Dec 11 538.20 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 11 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 11 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 11 253.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.79%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 219.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.81%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.83%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 1125.83 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 552.50 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 35.40 (2 States) 8.27% 2020 Interest Dec 11 30185.50 8.12% 2020 Interest Dec 11 30856.00 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 39735.00 SDL 06.82%, 2020 Interest Dec 14 85.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.05%, 2026 Interest Dec 14 458.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.06%, 2026 Interest Dec 14 353.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.07%, 2026 Interest Dec 14 883.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.08%, 2026 Interest Dec 14 1947.00 (3 States) SDL 07.10%, 2026 Interest Dec 14 1308.18 (7 States) SDL 07.15%, 2027 Interest Dec 14 214.50 (2 States) SDL 07.15%, 2031 Interest Dec 14 388.25 (2 States) SDL 07.16%, 2029 Interest Dec 14 429.60 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.16%, 2037 Interest Dec 14 644.40 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.20%, 2027 Interest Dec 14 648.00 (2 States) SDL 07.23%, 2027 Interest Dec 14 1400.81 (2 States) SDL 07.25%, 2027 Interest Dec 14 362.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 186406.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 99100.00 SDL 07.99%, 2021 Interest Dec 15 399.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.04%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 80.40 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.05%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 724.50 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 201.50 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.07%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 1765.31 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 1414.00 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 606.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) Total 461372.80 Up to Friday, Dec 22 SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1503.37 (5 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Redemption Dec 19 7814.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Redemption Dec 19 3126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Redemption Dec 19 9378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Redemption Dec 19 2145.16 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Redemption Dec 19 5210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Redemption Dec 19 3202.31 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 6.39% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4153.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 21 174370.80 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 21 60020.00 SDL 06.93%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 86.63 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Dec 22 33136.75 8.13% 2045 Interest Dec 22 29674.50 Total 351065.80 Up to Saturday, Dec 30 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 122.70 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 1517.00 (3 States) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 513.13 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 891.87 (4 States) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 30.86 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 2327.80 (5 States) SDL 08.25%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 1856.25 (4 States) SDL 08.26%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 1177.05 (3 States) SDL 08.27%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 702.95 (3 States) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 310.50 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 224.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 359.20 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 786.63 (3 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 36.00 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 1802.00 (4 States) 6.79% 2029 Interest Dec 26 40332.98 11.60% 2020 Interest Dec 27 2900.00 SDL 07.07%, 2020 Interest Dec 28 353.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.10%, 2022 Interest Dec 28 355.00 (ODISHA) SDL 07.18%, 2029 Interest Dec 28 3231.00 (5 States) SDL 07.18%, 2032 Interest Dec 28 2311.06 (3 States) SDL 07.20%, 2027 Interest Dec 28 180.00 (2 States) SDL 07.21%, 2026 Interest Dec 28 79.31 (2 States) SDL 07.22%, 2026 Interest Dec 28 244.47 (ASSAM) SDL 07.22%, 2027 Interest Dec 28 541.50 (2 States) SDL 07.24%, 2026 Interest Dec 28 470.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.24%, 2027 Interest Dec 28 1113.15 (2 States) SDL 07.25%, 2026 Interest Dec 28 1268.75 (2 States) SDL 07.26%, 2026 Interest Dec 28 0.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.26%, 2027 Interest Dec 28 544.50 (HARYANA) SDL 07.27%, 2026 Interest Dec 28 1272.25 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.27%, 2027 Interest Dec 28 363.50 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.28%, 2026 Interest Dec 28 546.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.29%, 2026 Interest Dec 28 1111.73 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2027 Interest Dec 28 193.19 (ASSAM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 28 152629.70 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 28 75025.00 SDL 07.96%, 2026 Interest Dec 29 995.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.97%, 2026 Interest Dec 29 597.75 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Dec 29 638.40 (3 States) SDL 07.99%, 2026 Interest Dec 29 399.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2031 Interest Dec 29 280.00 (ODISHA) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 304934.32 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included