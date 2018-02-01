FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 4:23 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Indian money market inflows in FEBRUARY

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in FEBRUARY from
interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans
and treasury bills are estimated at 1323.3220 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given
below-

===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
Total inflows in         FEBRUARY                 1323321.98
===========================================================
Up to Saturday, Feb 03
SDL 09.05%, 2023         Interest   Feb 01            678.75
(3 States)
SDL 09.10%, 2023         Interest   Feb 01            190.42
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.15%, 2023         Interest   Feb 01            137.25
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 09.30%, 2018         Interest   Feb 01             40.41
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 09.39%, 2023         Interest   Feb 01            517.53
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.49%, 2023         Interest   Feb 01            759.20
(KERALA)
SDL 09.53%, 2023         Interest   Feb 01            476.50
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 09.72%, 2023         Interest   Feb 01            486.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.84%, 2023         Interest   Feb 01            492.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.86%, 2018         Interest   Feb 01            147.90
(KERALA)
SDL 09.89%, 2018         Interest   Feb 01            494.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.90%, 2018         Interest   Feb 01            396.00
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Feb 01        119127.83
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Feb 01          40000.00
SDL 08.50%, 2021         Interest   Feb 02           1721.25
(5 States)
SDL 08.53%, 2021         Interest   Feb 02            106.63
(PUDUCHERRY)
6.05% FEB 2019           Interest   Feb 02          16032.50
8.08% 2022               Interest   Feb 02          27863.64
8.26% 2027               Interest   Feb 02          30325.49
8.32% 2032               Interest   Feb 02          37204.56
SDL 08.31%, 2020         Interest   Feb 03            332.40
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.32%, 2020         Interest   Feb 03            166.40
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.34%, 2020         Interest   Feb 03            625.50
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   Feb 03            827.97
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   Feb 03            404.25
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   Feb 03             79.34
(SIKKIM)
Total                                              160506.39

Up to Friday, Feb 09
SDL 07.95%, 2019         Interest   Feb 05            596.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2019         Interest   Feb 05            799.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.01%, 2019         Interest   Feb 05            190.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.02%, 2019         Interest   Feb 05            802.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.03%, 2019         Interest   Feb 05            602.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.32%, 2020         Interest   Feb 05           1014.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020         Interest   Feb 05            502.20
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   Feb 05            210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.24%, 2019         Interest   Feb 06            236.74
(3 States)
SDL 07.26%, 2019         Interest   Feb 06            435.60
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.27%, 2019         Interest   Feb 06            834.23
(2 States)
SDL 07.29%, 2019         Interest   Feb 06            364.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.66%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06            246.81
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.67%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06           1127.10
(2 States)
SDL 08.68%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06            434.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.69%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06            217.25
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.71%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06            217.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.72%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06           1090.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.68%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            108.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.69%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08           1520.75
(3 States)
SDL 08.71%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08           1088.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.73%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08             69.84
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            333.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            245.03
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08           2809.80
(6 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            580.45
(2 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            112.13
(NAGALAND)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Feb 08         290512.30
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Feb 08          75000.00
SDL 06.93%, 2022         Interest   Feb 09            346.50
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.20%, 2027         Interest   Feb 09           3653.28
(13 States)
SDL 07.21%, 2027         Interest   Feb 09           1009.40
(2 States)
SDL 07.22%, 2027         Interest   Feb 09            722.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 07.22%, 2029         Interest   Feb 09            722.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.23%, 2027         Interest   Feb 09            361.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.23%, 2032         Interest   Feb 09            180.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.23%, 2037         Interest   Feb 09            361.50
(TELANGANA)
SDL 07.24%, 2037         Interest   Feb 09           1448.00
(KERALA)
SDL 07.25%, 2027         Interest   Feb 09            725.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.26%, 2027         Interest   Feb 09            192.96
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.27%, 2027         Interest   Feb 09            369.68
(2 States)
SDL 07.30%, 2027         Interest   Feb 09            438.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.50%, 2021         Interest   Feb 09            187.50
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.52%, 2021         Interest   Feb 09            300.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.58%, 2026         Interest   Feb 09            189.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.60%, 2026         Interest   Feb 09            494.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.61%, 2026         Interest   Feb 09            570.75
(KERALA)
SDL 07.62%, 2026         Interest   Feb 09           1857.38
(3 States)
SDL 07.63%, 2026         Interest   Feb 09           1526.00
(3 States)
SDL 07.69%, 2026         Interest   Feb 09             38.45
(MANIPUR)
10.03% 2019              Interest   Feb 09           3009.00
SDL 08.40%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10            294.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.46%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10            549.90
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.47%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10            635.25
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.48%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10            424.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.49%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10           1114.31
(2 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2021         Interest   Feb 10            212.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.51%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10           1489.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021         Interest   Feb 10            213.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.52%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10            426.00
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.53%, 2021         Interest   Feb 10            426.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.53%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10           1066.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.54%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10           1067.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.55%, 2021         Interest   Feb 10            427.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2026         Interest   Feb 10            384.75
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Feb 10           1498.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2021         Interest   Feb 10            429.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
7.50% 2034               Interest   Feb 10          33750.00
Total                                              445413.38

Up to Saturday, Feb 17
SDL 08.06%, 2025         Interest   Feb 12           2035.15
(5 States)
SDL 08.07%, 2025         Interest   Feb 12           1537.34
(3 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2025         Interest   Feb 12           1381.68
(5 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2025         Interest   Feb 12            577.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2025         Interest   Feb 12           1652.00
(4 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2025         Interest   Feb 12           1943.45
(3 States)
SDL 09.48%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12            237.00
(KERALA)
SDL 09.50%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12            213.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.51%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12            475.50
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.53%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12            583.14
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.55%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12            570.61
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.63%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12           1592.39
(3 States)
SDL 09.64%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12            482.00
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.67%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12            338.45
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 09.69%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12            290.70
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.72%, 2024         Interest   Feb 12            486.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.02%, 2024         Interest   Feb 14            992.20
(2 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2024         Interest   Feb 14            880.43
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2024         Interest   Feb 14             90.50
(GOA)
SDL 09.07%, 2024         Interest   Feb 14            136.05
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.11%, 2019         Interest   Feb 14            136.65
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.60%, 2023         Interest   Feb 14            634.03
(2 States)
SDL 09.65%, 2023         Interest   Feb 14            482.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.71%, 2023         Interest   Feb 14            873.90
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.82%, 2023         Interest   Feb 14            245.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.87%, 2023         Interest   Feb 14            246.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.89%, 2023         Interest   Feb 14            247.25
(HARYANA)
SDL 07.51%, 2024         Interest   Feb 15            270.36
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.57%, 2027         Interest   Feb 15             68.13
(2 States)
SDL 07.58%, 2027         Interest   Feb 15            189.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.59%, 2027         Interest   Feb 15           3187.80
(6 States)
SDL 07.60%, 2027         Interest   Feb 15            988.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 07.61%, 2027         Interest   Feb 15           1141.50
(2 States)
SDL 07.62%, 2027         Interest   Feb 15            952.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.63%, 2027         Interest   Feb 15            953.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.65%, 2032         Interest   Feb 15            459.00
(TELANGANA)
8.20% 2022               Interest   Feb 15          23629.26
8.24% 2027               Interest   Feb 15          38476.08
8.28% 2032               Interest   Feb 15          37544.46
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Feb 15         130000.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Feb 15          40000.00
SDL 08.56%, 2020         Interest   Feb 16            633.44
(KERALA)
SDL 08.57%, 2020         Interest   Feb 16            342.80
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.58%, 2020         Interest   Feb 16            513.51
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2021         Interest   Feb 17            127.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.51%, 2021         Interest   Feb 17           1881.02
(4 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021         Interest   Feb 17            868.19
(4 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2021         Interest   Feb 17            320.63
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.93%, 2018         Redemption Feb 17           2287.23
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.96%, 2018         Redemption Feb 17          15597.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.98%, 2018         Redemption Feb 17           8319.20
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.00%, 2018         Redemption Feb 17          35017.67
(4 States)
SDL 08.01%, 2018         Redemption Feb 17          15600.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.02%, 2018         Redemption Feb 17           4048.78
(4 States)
Total                                              382780.48

Up to Friday, Feb 23
SDL 07.40%, 2019         Interest   Feb 20             74.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.44%, 2019         Interest   Feb 20            148.80
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.45%, 2019         Interest   Feb 20           1773.93
(5 States)
SDL 07.50%, 2019         Interest   Feb 20           1125.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.59%, 2023         Interest   Feb 20            214.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.60%, 2023         Interest   Feb 20            215.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.62%, 2023         Interest   Feb 20           2001.99
(4 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023         Interest   Feb 20            432.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.66%, 2023         Interest   Feb 20            433.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22            218.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.75%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22           1050.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.76%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22           1533.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.79%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22            190.30
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.80%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22            616.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22            197.58
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22            400.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22            534.60
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22            401.40
(2 States)
SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22             85.03
(3 States)
SDL 08.96%, 2022         Interest   Feb 22            672.00
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Feb 22         111619.24
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Feb 22          70000.00
SDL 06.94%, 2022         Interest   Feb 23            242.90
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.25%, 2027         Interest   Feb 23            471.25
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.27%, 2027         Interest   Feb 23            363.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.28%, 2027         Interest   Feb 23            364.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 07.29%, 2027         Interest   Feb 23            656.10
(2 States)
SDL 07.30%, 2027         Interest   Feb 23            444.72
(2 States)
SDL 07.30%, 2029         Interest   Feb 23            182.50
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.31%, 2027         Interest   Feb 23             43.86
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 07.32%, 2027         Interest   Feb 23            311.10
(2 States)
SDL 07.32%, 2032         Interest   Feb 23            366.00
(TELANGANA)
SDL 07.33%, 2026         Interest   Feb 23             36.65
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 07.33%, 2027         Interest   Feb 23             73.30
(SIKKIM)
SDL 07.40%, 2032         Interest   Feb 23            925.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.48%, 2032         Interest   Feb 23           1683.00
(KERALA)
SDL 07.49%, 2021         Interest   Feb 24            149.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.56%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24            491.40
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.57%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24           1466.69
(9 States)
SDL 07.58%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24           2463.50
(4 States)
SDL 07.59%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24            872.85
(KERALA)
SDL 07.62%, 2036         Interest   Feb 24            152.40
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.48%, 2020         Interest   Feb 24            848.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2021         Interest   Feb 24            424.00
(ODISHA)
SDL 08.49%, 2020         Interest   Feb 24            187.74
(3 States)
SDL 08.53%, 2020         Interest   Feb 24            404.00
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.58%, 2020         Interest   Feb 24            232.96
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.59%, 2021         Interest   Feb 24            751.63
(3 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Feb 24           1075.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2021         Interest   Feb 24            473.55
(2 States)
SDL 08.63%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24            504.86
(6 States)
SDL 08.65%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24            594.69
(3 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24            259.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.67%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24           1517.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.69%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24            977.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.72%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24            436.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.76%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24            525.60
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.82%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24           1918.35
(2 States)
SDL 08.83%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24           1103.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.88%, 2026         Interest   Feb 24           1110.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.12%, 2018         Redemption Feb 24          10847.61
(2 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2018         Redemption Feb 24          10407.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.25%, 2018         Redemption Feb 24          20368.67
(3 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2018         Redemption Feb 24          10173.82
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
Total                                              270839.05

Up to Wednesday, Feb 28
SDL 08.00%, 2019         Interest   Feb 26            400.00
(ODISHA)
SDL 08.04%, 2025         Interest   Feb 26            475.57
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.05%, 2025         Interest   Feb 26           1936.03
(4 States)
SDL 08.06%, 2025         Interest   Feb 26            787.06
(6 States)
SDL 08.07%, 2025         Interest   Feb 26            403.50
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.08%, 2025         Interest   Feb 26           2424.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.19%, 2019         Interest   Feb 26            819.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.20%, 2019         Interest   Feb 26            410.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.21%, 2019         Interest   Feb 26            697.85
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.24%, 2019         Interest   Feb 26             82.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.28%, 2025         Interest   Feb 26            517.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.29%, 2025         Interest   Feb 26           2362.65
(6 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2025         Interest   Feb 26            622.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.31%, 2025         Interest   Feb 26            207.75
(KERALA)
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   Feb 26           1171.79
(3 States)
SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   Feb 26            422.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.72%, 2024         Interest   Feb 26             24.30
(MIZORAM)
SDL 09.75%, 2024         Interest   Feb 26           1072.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.77%, 2024         Interest   Feb 26             87.93
(2 States)
SDL 09.80%, 2024         Interest   Feb 26            539.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.84%, 2024         Interest   Feb 26           1535.15
(3 States)
SDL 09.85%, 2024         Interest   Feb 26            492.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.94%, 2024         Interest   Feb 27            536.40
(2 States)
SDL 08.95%, 2024         Interest   Feb 27            505.68
(2 States)
SDL 08.98%, 2024         Interest   Feb 27            538.80
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.00%, 2024         Interest   Feb 27             67.50
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 09.07%, 2024         Interest   Feb 27            453.50
(KERALA)
SDL 09.08%, 2019         Interest   Feb 27            227.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.10%, 2024         Interest   Feb 27            682.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.30%, 2018         Interest   Feb 27            930.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.44%, 2018         Interest   Feb 27             11.61
(2 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Feb 28            107.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021         Interest   Feb 28            432.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.56%, 2023         Interest   Feb 28            269.94
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.59%, 2023         Interest   Feb 28            487.05
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.60%, 2023         Interest   Feb 28             72.00
(GOA)
SDL 09.70%, 2023         Interest   Feb 28            242.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.72%, 2023         Interest   Feb 28           1025.22
(3 States)
SDL 09.75%, 2023         Interest   Feb 28            148.69
(3 States)
SDL 09.77%, 2023         Interest   Feb 28            488.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.84%, 2023         Interest   Feb 28            459.32
(WEST BENGAL)
5.87% 2022               Interest   Feb 28           3228.50
7.95% 2032               Interest   Feb 28          35377.50
Total                                               63782.68

NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and
non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above
bids accepted.

SDL: State development loan
Cash Management Bills are not included
[Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
