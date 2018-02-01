TABLE-Indian money market inflows in FEBRUARY

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in FEBRUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1323.3220 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in FEBRUARY 1323321.98 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Feb 03 SDL 09.05%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 678.75 (3 States) SDL 09.10%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 190.42 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.15%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 137.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 40.41 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 517.53 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 759.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.53%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 476.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 492.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 01 119127.83 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 01 40000.00 SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Feb 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Feb 02 27863.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Feb 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Feb 02 37204.56 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) Total 160506.39 Up to Friday, Feb 09 SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 05 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 05 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 290512.30 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 75000.00 SDL 06.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 346.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.20%, 2027 Interest Feb 09 3653.28 (13 States) SDL 07.21%, 2027 Interest Feb 09 1009.40 (2 States) SDL 07.22%, 2027 Interest Feb 09 722.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 07.22%, 2029 Interest Feb 09 722.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.23%, 2027 Interest Feb 09 361.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.23%, 2032 Interest Feb 09 180.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.23%, 2037 Interest Feb 09 361.50 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.24%, 2037 Interest Feb 09 1448.00 (KERALA) SDL 07.25%, 2027 Interest Feb 09 725.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.26%, 2027 Interest Feb 09 192.96 (ASSAM) SDL 07.27%, 2027 Interest Feb 09 369.68 (2 States) SDL 07.30%, 2027 Interest Feb 09 438.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 09 187.50 (ODISHA) SDL 07.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 09 300.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.58%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 189.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.60%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 494.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.61%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 570.75 (KERALA) SDL 07.62%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 1857.38 (3 States) SDL 07.63%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 1526.00 (3 States) SDL 07.69%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 38.45 (MANIPUR) 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 SDL 08.40%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 294.00 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 549.90 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.47%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 635.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.48%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 424.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 1114.31 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.51%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 1489.25 (2 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.52%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 426.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 1066.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 1067.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 384.75 (ASSAM) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 33750.00 Total 445413.38 Up to Saturday, Feb 17 SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Feb 12 2035.15 (5 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Feb 12 1537.34 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Feb 12 1381.68 (5 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Feb 12 577.50 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2025 Interest Feb 12 1652.00 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Feb 12 1943.45 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 1592.39 (3 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Feb 14 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Feb 14 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Feb 14 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 14 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Feb 14 136.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 634.03 (2 States) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 (HARYANA) SDL 07.51%, 2024 Interest Feb 15 270.36 (ODISHA) SDL 07.57%, 2027 Interest Feb 15 68.13 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2027 Interest Feb 15 189.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.59%, 2027 Interest Feb 15 3187.80 (6 States) SDL 07.60%, 2027 Interest Feb 15 988.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 07.61%, 2027 Interest Feb 15 1141.50 (2 States) SDL 07.62%, 2027 Interest Feb 15 952.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.63%, 2027 Interest Feb 15 953.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.65%, 2032 Interest Feb 15 459.00 (TELANGANA) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 38476.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 37544.46 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 130000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 40000.00 SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Redemption Feb 17 2287.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Redemption Feb 17 15597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Redemption Feb 17 8319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Redemption Feb 17 35017.67 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Redemption Feb 17 15600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Redemption Feb 17 4048.78 (4 States) Total 382780.48 Up to Friday, Feb 23 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 20 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 20 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 20 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 20 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 111619.24 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 70000.00 SDL 06.94%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 242.90 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.25%, 2027 Interest Feb 23 471.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.27%, 2027 Interest Feb 23 363.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.28%, 2027 Interest Feb 23 364.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 07.29%, 2027 Interest Feb 23 656.10 (2 States) SDL 07.30%, 2027 Interest Feb 23 444.72 (2 States) SDL 07.30%, 2029 Interest Feb 23 182.50 (ODISHA) SDL 07.31%, 2027 Interest Feb 23 43.86 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.32%, 2027 Interest Feb 23 311.10 (2 States) SDL 07.32%, 2032 Interest Feb 23 366.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.33%, 2026 Interest Feb 23 36.65 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.33%, 2027 Interest Feb 23 73.30 (SIKKIM) SDL 07.40%, 2032 Interest Feb 23 925.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.48%, 2032 Interest Feb 23 1683.00 (KERALA) SDL 07.49%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 149.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.56%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 491.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.57%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 1466.69 (9 States) SDL 07.58%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 2463.50 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 872.85 (KERALA) SDL 07.62%, 2036 Interest Feb 24 152.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 424.00 (ODISHA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 473.55 (2 States) SDL 08.63%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 504.86 (6 States) SDL 08.65%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 594.69 (3 States) SDL 08.66%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 259.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.67%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 1517.25 (2 States) SDL 08.69%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 977.63 (2 States) SDL 08.72%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 436.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.76%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 525.60 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.82%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 1918.35 (2 States) SDL 08.83%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 1103.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.88%, 2026 Interest Feb 24 1110.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Redemption Feb 24 10847.61 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Redemption Feb 24 10407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Redemption Feb 24 20368.67 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Redemption Feb 24 10173.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 270839.05 Up to Wednesday, Feb 28 SDL 08.00%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 400.00 (ODISHA) SDL 08.04%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 475.57 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 1936.03 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 787.06 (6 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 403.50 (ASSAM) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 2424.00 (3 States) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 517.50 (4 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 2362.65 (6 States) SDL 08.30%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 622.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.31%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 207.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 26 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 26 422.00 (2 States) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 1535.15 (3 States) SDL 09.85%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 492.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 536.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 505.68 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 538.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 67.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 453.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.08%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 227.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 682.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 35377.50 Total 63782.68 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 