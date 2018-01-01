FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian money market inflows in JANUARY
#Asia
January 1, 2018 / 4:08 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

TABLE-Indian money market inflows in JANUARY

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JANUARY from
interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans
and treasury bills are estimated at 1302.9000 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given
below-

===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
Total inflows in         JANUARY                  1302900.00
===========================================================
Up to Saturday, Jan 06
5.64% 2019               Interest   Jan 02           2820.00
6.35% 2020               Interest   Jan 02          19367.50
8.30% 2040               Interest   Jan 02          37350.00
6.25% 2018               Redemption Jan 02         150052.51
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 04         130627.60
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 04          40000.00
Total                                              380217.61

Up to Friday, Jan 12
SDL 08.03%, 2018         Redemption Jan 08           3120.45
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.06%, 2018         Redemption Jan 08           6241.80
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2018         Redemption Jan 08          21847.35
(2 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2018         Redemption Jan 08          20808.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.12%, 2018         Redemption Jan 08           8671.32
(KERALA)
8.33% 2026               Interest   Jan 09          37485.00
7.59% 2026               Interest   Jan 11          33016.50
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 11          98412.30
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 11          80000.00
Total                                              309602.72

Up to Saturday, Jan 20
6.90% 2019               Interest   Jan 15          15525.00
8.19% 2020               Interest   Jan 16          30303.00
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 17          80000.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 18          40020.00
6.83% 2039               Interest   Jan 19           4439.50
Total                                              170287.50

Up to Thursday, Jan 25
SDL 07.84%, 2018         Redemption Jan 25           5708.64
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.85%, 2018         Redemption Jan 25           7794.38
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.86%, 2018         Redemption Jan 25           4740.26
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.87%, 2018         Redemption Jan 25          12991.88
(2 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2018         Redemption Jan 25          24427.08
(2 States)
SDL 07.90%, 2018         Redemption Jan 25           1839.92
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 07.92%, 2018         Redemption Jan 25           5198.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.97%, 2018         Redemption Jan 25           2558.03
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.98%, 2018         Redemption Jan 25           1039.90
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
7.64% FRB 2035           Interest   Jan 25            133.70
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 25         268560.40
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 25          70000.00
Total                                              404992.17

Up to Wednesday, Jan 31
8.40% 2024               Interest   Jan 29          37800.00
Total                                               37800.00


NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and
non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above
bids accepted.

SDL: State development loan
Cash Management Bills are not included
[Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
