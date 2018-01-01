TABLE-Indian money market inflows in JANUARY

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JANUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1302.9000 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JANUARY 1302900.00 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jan 06 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 37350.00 6.25% 2018 Redemption Jan 02 150052.51 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 130627.60 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 40000.00 Total 380217.61 Up to Friday, Jan 12 SDL 08.03%, 2018 Redemption Jan 08 3120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Redemption Jan 08 6241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Redemption Jan 08 21847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Redemption Jan 08 20808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Redemption Jan 08 8671.32 (KERALA) 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 37485.00 7.59% 2026 Interest Jan 11 33016.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 98412.30 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 80000.00 Total 309602.72 Up to Saturday, Jan 20 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 15 15525.00 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 17 80000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 40020.00 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 19 4439.50 Total 170287.50 Up to Thursday, Jan 25 SDL 07.84%, 2018 Redemption Jan 25 5708.64 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Redemption Jan 25 7794.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Redemption Jan 25 4740.26 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Redemption Jan 25 12991.88 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Redemption Jan 25 24427.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Redemption Jan 25 1839.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Redemption Jan 25 5198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Redemption Jan 25 2558.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Redemption Jan 25 1039.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.64% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 25 133.70 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 25 268560.40 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 25 70000.00 Total 404992.17 Up to Wednesday, Jan 31 8.40% 2024 Interest Jan 29 37800.00 Total 37800.00 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]