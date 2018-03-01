FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 3:19 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Indian money market inflows in MARCH

Reuters Staff

24 Min Read

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MARCH from
interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans
and treasury bills are estimated at 1602.6369 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given
below-

===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
Total inflows in         MARCH                    1602636.93
===========================================================
Up to Saturday, Mar 03
SDL 07.71%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01            501.15
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.73%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01            773.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.74%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01           1025.55
(2 States)
SDL 07.75%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01           1040.83
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.76%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01            776.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 07.77%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01            582.75
(KERALA)
SDL 07.78%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01           2917.50
(3 States)
SDL 07.79%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01            389.50
(TELANGANA)
SDL 07.80%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01           1270.43
(3 States)
SDL 07.88%, 2027         Interest   Mar 01            394.00
(PUNJAB)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Mar 01         140317.40
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Mar 01          40000.00
SDL 07.59%, 2019         Interest   Mar 03             39.29
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 07.65%, 2019         Interest   Mar 03            459.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.68%, 2019         Interest   Mar 03            266.88
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.76%, 2019         Interest   Mar 03           1164.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.77%, 2019         Interest   Mar 03            963.87
(3 States)
SDL 07.80%, 2019         Interest   Mar 03            585.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 07.83%, 2019         Interest   Mar 03           1566.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.98%, 2019         Interest   Mar 03            177.38
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.46%, 2021         Interest   Mar 03            805.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.47%, 2021         Interest   Mar 03             97.89
(3 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2021         Interest   Mar 03            869.20
(3 States)
Total                                              196982.12

Up to Friday, Mar 09
SDL 08.51%, 2023         Interest   Mar 05            127.65
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Mar 05           1091.48
(3 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Mar 05            557.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Mar 05           1272.53
(3 States)
SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Mar 05            134.25
(ASSAM)
6.68% 2031               Interest   Mar 05          25500.83
SDL 08.60%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06           1053.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.62%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06           1118.45
(3 States)
SDL 08.63%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06            532.04
(KERALA)
SDL 08.64%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06           1209.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06            519.60
(WEST BENGAL)
6.97% 2026               Interest   Mar 06          31713.50
SDL 08.62%, 2021         Interest   Mar 07           1055.95
(4 States)
SDL 08.63%, 2021         Interest   Mar 07            863.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07           1248.80
(2 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            223.25
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            670.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07           1118.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.96%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            254.02
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            448.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.99%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            899.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07             90.10
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   Mar 08           1572.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   Mar 08            336.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.41%, 2020         Interest   Mar 08            420.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Mar 08         122000.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Mar 08          70000.00
SDL 08.21%, 2025         Interest   Mar 09             82.10
(GOA)
SDL 08.22%, 2025         Interest   Mar 09             61.65
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.23%, 2025         Interest   Mar 09           2180.95
(5 States)
SDL 08.24%, 2025         Interest   Mar 09           1524.40
(3 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   Mar 09            515.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2025         Interest   Mar 09            783.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.28%, 2019         Interest   Mar 09            621.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.30%, 2019         Interest   Mar 09            518.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.31%, 2019         Interest   Mar 09           1271.43
(2 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2019         Interest   Mar 09            624.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.37%, 2019         Interest   Mar 09            251.05
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.51%, 2026         Interest   Mar 09            851.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.53%, 2026         Interest   Mar 09           1748.65
(7 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2026         Interest   Mar 09            427.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.57%, 2026         Interest   Mar 09           1071.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2026         Interest   Mar 09            643.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.60%, 2026         Interest   Mar 09           1290.00
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.28%, 2018         Redemption Mar 09           7968.53
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.30%, 2018         Redemption Mar 09           9831.76
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.43%, 2018         Redemption Mar 09          11880.51
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.45%, 2018         Redemption Mar 09          15633.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
7.40% 2035               Interest   Mar 09          19700.65
Total                                              345513.40

Up to Saturday, Mar 17
SDL 08.06%, 2025         Interest   Mar 12            403.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.07%, 2025         Interest   Mar 12            472.25
(3 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2020         Interest   Mar 12            404.00
(ODISHA)
SDL 08.08%, 2025         Interest   Mar 12            606.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2025         Interest   Mar 12           1553.28
(6 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2025         Interest   Mar 12           1944.00
(4 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2025         Interest   Mar 12           1015.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.16%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12             10.46
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.40%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12             84.00
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.43%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12            829.13
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.46%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12           1649.20
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.47%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12             87.66
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.48%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12            515.92
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.51%, 2020         Interest   Mar 12             42.55
(GOA)
SDL 08.52%, 2020         Interest   Mar 12           1256.26
(3 States)
SDL 08.53%, 2020         Interest   Mar 12            426.50
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.54%, 2020         Interest   Mar 12            789.10
(2 States)
SDL 08.57%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12           1285.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.75%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12            234.06
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.78%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12            498.27
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.80%, 2018         Interest   Mar 12            792.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.89%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12            849.00
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.99%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            505.69
(2 States)
SDL 09.00%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            360.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.01%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            540.60
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.02%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12             36.08
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 09.04%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            904.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.06%, 2019         Interest   Mar 12            181.20
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.06%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            906.00
(TELANGANA)
SDL 09.08%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            908.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.39%, 2023         Interest   Mar 12             47.94
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 09.50%, 2023         Interest   Mar 12            701.58
(2 States)
SDL 09.51%, 2023         Interest   Mar 12            865.41
(2 States)
SDL 09.52%, 2023         Interest   Mar 12            238.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.54%, 2023         Interest   Mar 12            715.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.55%, 2023         Interest   Mar 12           1369.25
(2 States)
SDL 09.65%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            603.12
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.67%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            556.03
(2 States)
SDL 09.69%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            268.90
(3 States)
SDL 09.70%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12            970.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.71%, 2024         Interest   Mar 12           1475.92
(2 States)
SDL 09.60%, 2018         Redemption Mar 12          15091.20
(2 States)
10.18% 2026              Interest   Mar 12           7635.00
SDL 07.32%, 2027         Interest   Mar 13            183.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 07.33%, 2027         Interest   Mar 13            659.70
(2 States)
SDL 07.35%, 2027         Interest   Mar 13            882.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.37%, 2027         Interest   Mar 13            921.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.39%, 2027         Interest   Mar 13             36.95
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 07.40%, 2029         Interest   Mar 13            740.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.41%, 2027         Interest   Mar 13             37.05
(MIZORAM)
SDL 07.42%, 2027         Interest   Mar 13            556.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.43%, 2027         Interest   Mar 13            120.74
(2 States)
SDL 07.43%, 2032         Interest   Mar 13            189.33
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.44%, 2027         Interest   Mar 13            111.60
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.48%, 2032         Interest   Mar 13            374.00
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.49%, 2032         Interest   Mar 13           1123.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.51%, 2037         Interest   Mar 13           1126.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.52%, 2037         Interest   Mar 13            376.00
(TELANGANA)
SDL 07.03%, 2018         Interest   Mar 14            351.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.28%, 2021         Interest   Mar 14            291.20
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.35%, 2026         Interest   Mar 14            183.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 07.37%, 2026         Interest   Mar 14           1474.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.38%, 2026         Interest   Mar 14           1291.50
(2 States)
SDL 07.39%, 2026         Interest   Mar 14           1939.88
(3 States)
SDL 07.42%, 2031         Interest   Mar 14            556.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.43%, 2026         Interest   Mar 14             37.15
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 07.48%, 2026         Interest   Mar 14             18.70
(MANIPUR)
SDL 07.49%, 2026         Interest   Mar 14             28.09
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   Mar 14            648.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Mar 14             22.33
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   Mar 14            272.67
(2 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   Mar 14            201.83
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022         Interest   Mar 14            254.87
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.80%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15            546.00
(KERALA)
SDL 07.83%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15             44.63
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 07.85%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15           1844.75
(3 States)
SDL 07.86%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15           1055.60
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.87%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15            649.28
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.88%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15           1046.07
(3 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15            453.68
(2 States)
SDL 07.91%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15            276.85
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 07.92%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15           1980.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.93%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15            297.38
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 07.94%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15            354.52
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.95%, 2032         Interest   Mar 15            477.00
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.95%, 2037         Interest   Mar 15            397.50
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.05%, 2027         Interest   Mar 15            156.98
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Mar 15         250512.30
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Mar 15          40000.00
SDL 08.36%, 2021         Interest   Mar 16           1167.27
(3 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2021         Interest   Mar 16            230.18
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.38%, 2021         Interest   Mar 16            523.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2021         Interest   Mar 16             73.56
(2 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2021         Interest   Mar 16            195.77
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
Total                                              367920.39

Up to Friday, Mar 23
SDL 08.40%, 2019         Interest   Mar 19           1199.03
(3 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2019         Interest   Mar 19            210.75
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2019         Interest   Mar 19            211.25
(KERALA)
SDL 08.46%, 2019         Interest   Mar 19            250.67
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.49%, 2019         Interest   Mar 19           1238.27
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.55%, 2019         Interest   Mar 19            145.98
(2 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2019         Interest   Mar 19           1936.62
(2 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2023         Interest   Mar 20            230.51
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.54%, 2023         Interest   Mar 20            727.61
(4 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2023         Interest   Mar 20             68.72
(3 States)
SDL 08.62%, 2023         Interest   Mar 20            129.30
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.63%, 2023         Interest   Mar 20            647.25
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.64%, 2023         Interest   Mar 20            475.20
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.65%, 2023         Interest   Mar 20           1081.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2023         Interest   Mar 20            649.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.87%, 2022         Interest   Mar 20             88.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Mar 20            333.38
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Mar 20           1946.88
(3 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Mar 20            757.35
(3 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Mar 20            706.91
(3 States)
SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   Mar 21            778.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021         Interest   Mar 21           1082.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.02%, 2022         Interest   Mar 21            150.18
(2 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2022         Interest   Mar 21            285.80
(2 States)
SDL 09.04%, 2022         Interest   Mar 21            113.00
(NAGALAND)
8.13% 2022               Interest   Mar 21          28656.33
8.28% 2027               Interest   Mar 21          36950.43
8.33% 2032               Interest   Mar 21            634.11
SDL 08.37%, 2020         Interest   Mar 22            502.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.38%, 2020         Interest   Mar 22            838.82
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   Mar 22            440.48
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Mar 22         192370.90
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Mar 22          76080.60
SDL 07.70%, 2019         Interest   Mar 23            288.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.08%, 2026         Interest   Mar 23            880.72
(5 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2026         Interest   Mar 23           1213.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   Mar 23            567.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.10%, 2026         Interest   Mar 23           1012.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.13%, 2019         Interest   Mar 23           1158.53
(2 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2019         Interest   Mar 23            814.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.15%, 2019         Interest   Mar 23            489.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.15%, 2025         Interest   Mar 23            407.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.16%, 2019         Interest   Mar 23            204.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.16%, 2025         Interest   Mar 23           1901.28
(7 States)
SDL 08.17%, 2025         Interest   Mar 23           1838.25
(3 States)
SDL 08.20%, 2019         Interest   Mar 23            287.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.24%, 2019         Interest   Mar 23             20.60
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.40%, 2021         Interest   Mar 23             91.83
(3 States)
Total                                              363093.42

Up to Saturday, Mar 31
SDL 08.02%, 2025         Interest   Mar 26            320.80
(2 States)
SDL 08.03%, 2025         Interest   Mar 26            401.50
(ODISHA)
SDL 08.04%, 2025         Interest   Mar 26            603.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.05%, 2025         Interest   Mar 26            543.38
(4 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26             40.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.09%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26             70.56
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26             58.15
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.15%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26             39.36
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.24%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26            198.14
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26             78.23
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.27%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26            111.20
(KERALA)
SDL 08.28%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26            145.39
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.30%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26            650.86
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.34%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26             53.95
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.38%, 2020         Interest   Mar 26            678.78
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   Mar 26            580.23
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   Mar 26             11.36
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.41%, 2020         Interest   Mar 26             22.71
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.43%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26            251.06
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.45%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26            329.97
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.47%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26             70.34
(4 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26              1.25
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.81%, 2018         Interest   Mar 26             44.05
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.82%, 2018         Interest   Mar 26             49.39
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2018         Interest   Mar 26            220.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.88%, 2018         Interest   Mar 26            222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.89%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26            111.13
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26           1246.00
(4 States)
SDL 08.94%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26            447.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.95%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26            469.88
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.96%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26            448.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.99%, 2019         Interest   Mar 26             89.90
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.99%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26            899.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.45%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26            680.40
(4 States)
SDL 09.46%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26            439.89
(3 States)
SDL 09.47%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26            937.53
(3 States)
SDL 09.48%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26            616.20
(2 States)
SDL 09.49%, 2024         Interest   Mar 26             11.86
(NAGALAND)
SDL 09.65%, 2023         Interest   Mar 26            281.71
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.68%, 2023         Interest   Mar 26            242.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 09.70%, 2023         Interest   Mar 26            485.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.75%, 2023         Interest   Mar 26            163.31
(3 States)
SDL 09.79%, 2023         Interest   Mar 26            594.16
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.80%, 2023         Interest   Mar 26            319.31
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.81%, 2023         Interest   Mar 26            250.94
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.84%, 2023         Interest   Mar 26            391.04
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.94%, 2023         Interest   Mar 26            745.50
(WEST BENGAL)
5.69% 2018               Interest   Mar 26           4588.99
8.20% 2025               Interest   Mar 26          36900.00
5.97% 2025               Interest   Mar 26           4981.35
6.01% 2028               Interest   Mar 26           4507.50
SDL 07.02%, 2022         Interest   Mar 27            175.50
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.38%, 2027         Interest   Mar 27            553.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.40%, 2027         Interest   Mar 27            185.00
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 07.41%, 2027         Interest   Mar 27            444.60
(HARYANA)
SDL 07.42%, 2027         Interest   Mar 27            259.70
(2 States)
SDL 07.45%, 2027         Interest   Mar 27            931.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.46%, 2027         Interest   Mar 27            746.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 07.47%, 2027         Interest   Mar 27           1680.75
(2 States)
SDL 07.49%, 2032         Interest   Mar 27           1048.60
(3 States)
SDL 07.53%, 2037         Interest   Mar 27            753.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.35%, 2018         Redemption Mar 27           4948.31
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2018         Redemption Mar 27           3751.02
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.40%, 2018         Redemption Mar 27          11593.58
(3 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2018         Redemption Mar 27          10420.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.46%, 2018         Redemption Mar 27            903.88
(3 States)
SDL 08.68%, 2018         Redemption Mar 27            834.72
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.70%, 2018         Redemption Mar 27           1196.37
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 06.93%, 2019         Interest   Mar 28            450.45
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.01%, 2020         Interest   Mar 28            140.20
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.16%, 2026         Interest   Mar 28           1306.70
(3 States)
SDL 07.17%, 2026         Interest   Mar 28            322.65
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.18%, 2026         Interest   Mar 28            682.10
(4 States)
SDL 07.19%, 2026         Interest   Mar 28           1527.88
(2 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2023         Interest   Mar 28             43.05
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.66%, 2021         Interest   Mar 28            129.90
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.74%, 2023         Interest   Mar 28            240.35
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Mar 28         140575.90
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Mar 28          40020.00
SDL 07.59%, 2027         Interest   Mar 31            849.51
(2 States)
SDL 07.60%, 2027         Interest   Mar 31            305.90
(5 States)
SDL 07.61%, 2027         Interest   Mar 31            248.76
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.62%, 2027         Interest   Mar 31           1219.20
(3 States)
SDL 07.64%, 2027         Interest   Mar 31           2169.96
(3 States)
SDL 07.65%, 2032         Interest   Mar 31              9.56
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 07.66%, 2037         Interest   Mar 31            268.10
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.35%, 2020         Interest   Mar 31             58.45
(SIKKIM)
SDL 08.40%, 2021         Interest   Mar 31             12.34
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.41%, 2021         Interest   Mar 31             42.05
(NAGALAND)
SDL 09.23%, 2022         Interest   Mar 31            715.33
(2 States)
SDL 09.24%, 2022         Interest   Mar 31            346.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2022         Interest   Mar 31            300.63
(KERALA)
SDL 09.28%, 2022         Interest   Mar 31            385.12
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 09.32%, 2022         Interest   Mar 31            120.72
(2 States)
SDL 09.36%, 2022         Interest   Mar 31            312.44
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.39%, 2022         Interest   Mar 31            169.79
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.42%, 2022         Interest   Mar 31             47.10
(TRIPURA)
SDL 09.49%, 2022         Interest   Mar 31            569.40
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
9.20% 2030               Interest   Mar 31          28466.89
Total                                              329127.61

NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and
non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above
bids accepted.

SDL: State development loan
Treasury Bills issued under MSS and Cash Management Bills are not included

[Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]
