TABLE-Indian money market inflows in MARCH

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MARCH from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1602.6369 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MARCH 1602636.93 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Mar 03 SDL 07.71%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 501.15 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.73%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 773.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.74%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 1025.55 (2 States) SDL 07.75%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 1040.83 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.76%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 776.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 582.75 (KERALA) SDL 07.78%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 2917.50 (3 States) SDL 07.79%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 389.50 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.80%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 1270.43 (3 States) SDL 07.88%, 2027 Interest Mar 01 394.00 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 01 140317.40 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 01 40000.00 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 869.20 (3 States) Total 196982.12 Up to Friday, Mar 09 SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 05 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 134.25 (ASSAM) 6.68% 2031 Interest Mar 05 25500.83 SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 519.60 (WEST BENGAL) 6.97% 2026 Interest Mar 06 31713.50 SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 122000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 70000.00 SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 82.10 (GOA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 61.65 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 2180.95 (5 States) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 1524.40 (3 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 783.75 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.51%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 851.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.53%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 1748.65 (7 States) SDL 08.55%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 427.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.57%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 643.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 1290.00 (BIHAR) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Redemption Mar 09 7968.53 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Redemption Mar 09 9831.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Redemption Mar 09 11880.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Redemption Mar 09 15633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 09 19700.65 Total 345513.40 Up to Saturday, Mar 17 SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Mar 12 403.00 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Mar 12 472.25 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2020 Interest Mar 12 404.00 (ODISHA) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Mar 12 606.00 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Mar 12 1553.28 (6 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Mar 12 1944.00 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Mar 12 1015.00 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 12 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 12 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 12 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 12 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 12 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 849.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 505.69 (2 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 360.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 540.60 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 36.08 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.04%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 904.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.06%, 2019 Interest Mar 12 181.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.06%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 906.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 09.08%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 908.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Mar 12 47.94 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Mar 12 701.58 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 12 865.41 (2 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 12 238.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 12 715.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 12 1369.25 (2 States) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 603.12 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 556.03 (2 States) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 268.90 (3 States) SDL 09.70%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 970.00 (2 States) SDL 09.71%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 1475.92 (2 States) SDL 09.60%, 2018 Redemption Mar 12 15091.20 (2 States) 10.18% 2026 Interest Mar 12 7635.00 SDL 07.32%, 2027 Interest Mar 13 183.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.33%, 2027 Interest Mar 13 659.70 (2 States) SDL 07.35%, 2027 Interest Mar 13 882.00 (2 States) SDL 07.37%, 2027 Interest Mar 13 921.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.39%, 2027 Interest Mar 13 36.95 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.40%, 2029 Interest Mar 13 740.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.41%, 2027 Interest Mar 13 37.05 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.42%, 2027 Interest Mar 13 556.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.43%, 2027 Interest Mar 13 120.74 (2 States) SDL 07.43%, 2032 Interest Mar 13 189.33 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.44%, 2027 Interest Mar 13 111.60 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.48%, 2032 Interest Mar 13 374.00 (ODISHA) SDL 07.49%, 2032 Interest Mar 13 1123.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.51%, 2037 Interest Mar 13 1126.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.52%, 2037 Interest Mar 13 376.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Mar 14 351.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.28%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 291.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.35%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 183.75 (HARYANA) SDL 07.37%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 1474.00 (2 States) SDL 07.38%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 1291.50 (2 States) SDL 07.39%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 1939.88 (3 States) SDL 07.42%, 2031 Interest Mar 14 556.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.43%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 37.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.48%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 18.70 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.49%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 28.09 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.80%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 546.00 (KERALA) SDL 07.83%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 44.63 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.85%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 1844.75 (3 States) SDL 07.86%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 1055.60 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.87%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 649.28 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.88%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 1046.07 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 453.68 (2 States) SDL 07.91%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 276.85 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 07.92%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 1980.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.93%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 297.38 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.94%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 354.52 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.95%, 2032 Interest Mar 15 477.00 (ODISHA) SDL 07.95%, 2037 Interest Mar 15 397.50 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.05%, 2027 Interest Mar 15 156.98 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 250512.30 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 40000.00 SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) Total 367920.39 Up to Friday, Mar 23 SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 36950.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 192370.90 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 76080.60 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2026 Interest Mar 23 880.72 (5 States) SDL 08.09%, 2026 Interest Mar 23 1213.50 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.10%, 2026 Interest Mar 23 1012.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Mar 23 407.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Mar 23 1901.28 (7 States) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Mar 23 1838.25 (3 States) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 91.83 (3 States) Total 363093.42 Up to Saturday, Mar 31 SDL 08.02%, 2025 Interest Mar 26 320.80 (2 States) SDL 08.03%, 2025 Interest Mar 26 401.50 (ODISHA) SDL 08.04%, 2025 Interest Mar 26 603.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Mar 26 543.38 (4 States) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 26 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 26 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 26 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 26 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 111.13 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 1246.00 (4 States) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 447.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 469.88 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 448.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 89.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 899.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.45%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 680.40 (4 States) SDL 09.46%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 439.89 (3 States) SDL 09.47%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 937.53 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 616.20 (2 States) SDL 09.49%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 11.86 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 26 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Mar 26 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Mar 26 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Mar 26 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Mar 26 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Mar 26 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Mar 26 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Mar 26 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.94%, 2023 Interest Mar 26 745.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 26 4588.99 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 26 36900.00 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 26 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 26 4507.50 SDL 07.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 27 175.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.38%, 2027 Interest Mar 27 553.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.40%, 2027 Interest Mar 27 185.00 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.41%, 2027 Interest Mar 27 444.60 (HARYANA) SDL 07.42%, 2027 Interest Mar 27 259.70 (2 States) SDL 07.45%, 2027 Interest Mar 27 931.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.46%, 2027 Interest Mar 27 746.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 07.47%, 2027 Interest Mar 27 1680.75 (2 States) SDL 07.49%, 2032 Interest Mar 27 1048.60 (3 States) SDL 07.53%, 2037 Interest Mar 27 753.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Redemption Mar 27 4948.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Redemption Mar 27 3751.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Redemption Mar 27 11593.58 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Redemption Mar 27 10420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Redemption Mar 27 903.88 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Redemption Mar 27 834.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Redemption Mar 27 1196.37 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 06.93%, 2019 Interest Mar 28 450.45 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.01%, 2020 Interest Mar 28 140.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.16%, 2026 Interest Mar 28 1306.70 (3 States) SDL 07.17%, 2026 Interest Mar 28 322.65 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.18%, 2026 Interest Mar 28 682.10 (4 States) SDL 07.19%, 2026 Interest Mar 28 1527.88 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Mar 28 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Mar 28 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 140575.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 40020.00 SDL 07.59%, 2027 Interest Mar 31 849.51 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2027 Interest Mar 31 305.90 (5 States) SDL 07.61%, 2027 Interest Mar 31 248.76 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.62%, 2027 Interest Mar 31 1219.20 (3 States) SDL 07.64%, 2027 Interest Mar 31 2169.96 (3 States) SDL 07.65%, 2032 Interest Mar 31 9.56 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.66%, 2037 Interest Mar 31 268.10 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Mar 31 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 31 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Mar 31 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Mar 31 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Mar 31 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Mar 31 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Mar 31 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Mar 31 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Mar 31 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Mar 31 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Mar 31 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Mar 31 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.20% 2030 Interest Mar 31 28466.89 Total 329127.61 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Treasury Bills issued under MSS and Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]