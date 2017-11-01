FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 3:22 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Indian money market inflows in NOVEMBER

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in NOVEMBER from
interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans
and treasury bills are estimated at 1996.8968 billion rupees. 
The details of inflows are given below-

===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
Total inflows in         NOVEMBER                 1996896.81
===========================================================
Up to Friday, Nov 03
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Nov 02         321618.40
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Nov 02          72515.00
7.80% 2020               Interest   Nov 03          29250.00
Total                                              423383.40

Up to Friday, Nov 10
SDL 07.10%, 2019         Interest   Nov 06            887.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.30%, 2023         Interest   Nov 06            232.50
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 09.32%, 2023         Interest   Nov 06            233.00
(KERALA)
SDL 09.33%, 2023         Interest   Nov 06            233.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.34%, 2023         Interest   Nov 06            280.20
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.35%, 2023         Interest   Nov 06             46.75
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 09.36%, 2023         Interest   Nov 06            702.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.37%, 2023         Interest   Nov 06            585.63
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.40%, 2023         Interest   Nov 06            352.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.85%, 2022         Interest   Nov 07            398.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022         Interest   Nov 07            664.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Nov 07            444.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   Nov 07             44.70
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.68%, 2017         Redemption Nov 07          10434.00
(KARNATAKA)
6.30% FRB 2024           Interest   Nov 07          28338.98
SDL 08.09%, 2023         Interest   Nov 08            202.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.10%, 2023         Interest   Nov 08            607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2023         Interest   Nov 08            608.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2023         Interest   Nov 08            324.80
(CHHATTISGARH)
8.79% 2021               Interest   Nov 08          36478.50
SDL 07.06%, 2020         Interest   Nov 09            176.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.09%, 2021         Interest   Nov 09            177.25
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.21%, 2022         Interest   Nov 09            360.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.35%, 2026         Interest   Nov 09             33.08
(MANIPUR)
SDL 07.37%, 2026         Interest   Nov 09            921.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.38%, 2026         Interest   Nov 09            369.00
(KERALA)
SDL 07.39%, 2026         Interest   Nov 09           3436.35
(4 States)
SDL 07.40%, 2026         Interest   Nov 09           1850.00
(3 States)
SDL 07.41%, 2026         Interest   Nov 09            741.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.42%, 2026         Interest   Nov 09           1113.00
(3 States)
SDL 09.10%, 2022         Interest   Nov 09            282.92
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   Nov 09            867.35
(2 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022         Interest   Nov 09            343.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.17%, 2021         Interest   Nov 09            458.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.18%, 2021         Interest   Nov 09            114.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   Nov 09           1263.63
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2021         Interest   Nov 09            384.10
(3 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   Nov 09            687.97
(UTTAR PRADESH)
7.61% 2030               Interest   Nov 09          32342.50
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Nov 09         230560.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Nov 09          60000.45
SDL 08.41%, 2020         Interest   Nov 10             84.10
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   Nov 10            842.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   Nov 10            421.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   Nov 10            189.90
(PUNJAB)
8.24% 2033               Interest   Nov 10          35957.30
Total                                              456077.95

Up to Saturday, Nov 18
SDL 06.83%, 2020         Interest   Nov 13             85.38
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.42%, 2022         Interest   Nov 13            742.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.55%, 2027         Interest   Nov 13           1170.25
(3 States)
SDL 07.58%, 2037         Interest   Nov 13            454.80
(TELANGANA)
SDL 07.61%, 2027         Interest   Nov 13            761.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.98%, 2026         Interest   Nov 13           1236.90
(2 States)
SDL 08.00%, 2026         Interest   Nov 13            320.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.01%, 2026         Interest   Nov 13            750.94
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.02%, 2026         Interest   Nov 13            601.50
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.03%, 2026         Interest   Nov 13           1204.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   Nov 13             80.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   Nov 13             40.50
(GOA)
SDL 08.10%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            131.63
(3 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2019         Interest   Nov 13            202.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.11%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            121.65
(TRIPURA)
SDL 08.12%, 2019         Interest   Nov 13            406.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.12%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13           1339.80
(2 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13           1628.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.15%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13           2995.13
(5 States)
SDL 08.16%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            204.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.17%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            418.71
(3 States)
SDL 08.18%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            409.00
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.21%, 2018         Interest   Nov 13             82.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.22%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            411.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.23%, 2018         Interest   Nov 13            390.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.24%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            412.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.25%, 2018         Interest   Nov 13            462.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   Nov 13            536.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            825.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.26%, 2018         Interest   Nov 13            206.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.26%, 2019         Interest   Nov 13            539.53
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.27%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13           1240.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.28%, 2020         Interest   Nov 13            621.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.29%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            414.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.30%, 2018         Interest   Nov 13            259.38
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.32%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            374.40
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.33%, 2025         Interest   Nov 13            561.53
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.42%, 2024         Interest   Nov 13            673.60
(3 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   Nov 13             42.15
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.43%, 2024         Interest   Nov 13            505.80
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.44%, 2019         Interest   Nov 13             84.40
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.44%, 2024         Interest   Nov 13            527.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.46%, 2024         Interest   Nov 13            917.91
(4 States)
SDL 08.54%, 2018         Interest   Nov 13             85.40
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.64%, 2021         Interest   Nov 13            172.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   Nov 13           1167.75
(4 States)
7.88% 2030               Interest   Nov 13          35066.00
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Redemption Nov 14           5209.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Redemption Nov 14           9378.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Redemption Nov 14          21890.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2017         Redemption Nov 14          10427.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2017         Redemption Nov 14           8347.60
(KERALA)
8.35% 2022               Interest   Nov 14          32147.50
9.15% 2024               Interest   Nov 14          42090.00
SDL 09.21%, 2024         Interest   Nov 15            598.65
(2 States)
SDL 09.22%, 2024         Interest   Nov 15            737.60
(2 States)
SDL 09.23%, 2024         Interest   Nov 15             92.30
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 09.24%, 2024         Interest   Nov 15           1062.60
(3 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2024         Interest   Nov 15              9.25
(MIZORAM)
6.79% 2027               Interest   Nov 15          30215.50
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Nov 16          60450.00
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Nov 17         130609.00
Total                                              415150.49

Up to Friday, Nov 24
SDL 09.37%, 2023         Interest   Nov 20            351.38
(KERALA)
SDL 09.39%, 2023         Interest   Nov 20           2284.06
(5 States)
SDL 09.40%, 2023         Interest   Nov 20            366.60
(3 States)
7.16% 2023               Interest   Nov 20          27601.80
SDL 07.77%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            135.98
(KERALA)
SDL 07.80%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            780.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            392.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.86%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            589.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            445.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            334.13
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            446.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            446.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            308.43
(3 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            560.63
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.98%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21             89.80
(NAGALAND)
SDL 07.57%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            408.78
(2 States)
SDL 07.58%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            530.60
(4 States)
SDL 07.59%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            759.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.60%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            456.00
(2 States)
SDL 06.62%, 2020         Interest   Nov 23             82.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 06.63%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            165.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 06.68%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            434.20
(GUJARAT)
SDL 06.82%, 2026         Interest   Nov 23            852.50
(2 States)
SDL 06.83%, 2026         Interest   Nov 23            683.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 06.84%, 2026         Interest   Nov 23            855.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 06.85%, 2026         Interest   Nov 23           1198.75
(2 States)
SDL 06.86%, 2026         Interest   Nov 23            686.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 06.87%, 2031         Interest   Nov 23            214.69
(2 States)
SDL 06.88%, 2026         Interest   Nov 23             34.40
(GOA)
SDL 06.89%, 2026         Interest   Nov 23            740.68
(2 States)
SDL 06.90%, 2026         Interest   Nov 23            345.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 06.97%, 2026         Interest   Nov 23            354.70
(3 States)
SDL 09.12%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23           1368.00
(3 States)
SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            136.95
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.15%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            457.50
(KERALA)
SDL 09.17%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            687.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23             32.17
(GOA)
SDL 09.21%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            115.13
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.21%, 2024         Interest   Nov 23           1381.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.22%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            479.44
(3 States)
SDL 09.23%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            638.25
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            693.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.33%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23             81.64
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
12.60% 2018              Interest   Nov 23           7958.08
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Nov 23         136616.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Nov 23          60000.00
SDL 07.49%, 2027         Interest   Nov 24            131.08
(2 States)
SDL 07.50%, 2027         Interest   Nov 24            262.50
(2 States)
SDL 07.51%, 2027         Interest   Nov 24           1201.60
(3 States)
SDL 07.51%, 2030         Interest   Nov 24            450.60
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.52%, 2027         Interest   Nov 24           1569.80
(3 States)
SDL 07.53%, 2027         Interest   Nov 24            564.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 07.53%, 2037         Interest   Nov 24            188.25
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.54%, 2027         Interest   Nov 24            188.50
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 07.55%, 2027         Interest   Nov 24            264.25
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   Nov 24            891.44
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   Nov 24            420.00
(GUJARAT)
7.94% 2021               Interest   Nov 24          19621.73
8.15% 2026               Interest   Nov 24          35244.35
Total                                              315579.08

Up to Thursday, Nov 30
SDL 07.44%, 2019         Interest   Nov 27            186.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.45%, 2019         Interest   Nov 27            372.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.50%, 2019         Interest   Nov 27            562.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.53%, 2019         Interest   Nov 27            564.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.93%, 2021         Interest   Nov 27            158.60
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.98%, 2026         Interest   Nov 27           1197.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.00%, 2026         Interest   Nov 27            540.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.01%, 2026         Interest   Nov 27            600.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.02%, 2026         Interest   Nov 27            802.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.03%, 2019         Interest   Nov 27            128.48
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.03%, 2025         Interest   Nov 27            401.50
(ODISHA)
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   Nov 27           1479.59
(3 States)
SDL 08.05%, 2020         Interest   Nov 27            201.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.06%, 2019         Interest   Nov 27            201.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2020         Interest   Nov 27            766.65
(3 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   Nov 27            488.43
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   Nov 27            980.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   Nov 27            405.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.12%, 2025         Interest   Nov 27             60.90
(GOA)
SDL 08.14%, 2025         Interest   Nov 27           1058.20
(3 States)
SDL 08.15%, 2025         Interest   Nov 27           1630.00
(4 States)
SDL 08.16%, 2025         Interest   Nov 27           1173.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.17%, 2025         Interest   Nov 27           1807.61
(5 States)
SDL 08.18%, 2025         Interest   Nov 27            818.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.19%, 2025         Interest   Nov 27            491.40
(2 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2024         Interest   Nov 27            843.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.44%, 2024         Interest   Nov 27           1846.25
(3 States)
SDL 08.45%, 2019         Interest   Nov 27            126.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.45%, 2024         Interest   Nov 27           2408.25
(5 States)
SDL 08.46%, 2024         Interest   Nov 27            909.45
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021         Interest   Nov 27            433.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.67%, 2021         Interest   Nov 27            433.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.68%, 2021         Interest   Nov 27            868.00
(2 States)
8.83% 2023               Interest   Nov 27          36644.50
7.72% 2025               Interest   Nov 27          33196.00
SDL 08.39%, 2018         Interest   Nov 28             83.90
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   Nov 28            212.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.52%, 2018         Interest   Nov 28            426.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2018         Interest   Nov 28            244.82
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 09.10%, 2024         Interest   Nov 28             29.58
(NAGALAND)
SDL 09.11%, 2024         Interest   Nov 28           1753.68
(4 States)
SDL 09.14%, 2024         Interest   Nov 28            685.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.18%, 2024         Interest   Nov 28            986.85
(2 States)
SDL 09.19%, 2024         Interest   Nov 28            551.40
(KERALA)
6.62% 2051               Interest   Nov 28          12578.00
SDL 06.85%, 2026         Interest   Nov 30            171.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 06.87%, 2026         Interest   Nov 30            463.73
(UTTAR PRADESH)
10.25% 2021              Interest   Nov 30          13434.33
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Nov 30         170300.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Nov 30          90000.00
Total                                              386705.90

NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and
non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above
bids accepted.

SDL: State development loan
Cash Management Bills are not included
[Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
