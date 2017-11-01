TABLE-Indian money market inflows in NOVEMBER

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in NOVEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1996.8968 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in NOVEMBER 1996896.81 =========================================================== Up to Friday, Nov 03 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 02 321618.40 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 02 72515.00 7.80% 2020 Interest Nov 03 29250.00 Total 423383.40 Up to Friday, Nov 10 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 06 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 444.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Redemption Nov 07 10434.00 (KARNATAKA) 6.30% FRB 2024 Interest Nov 07 28338.98 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 324.80 (CHHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50 SDL 07.06%, 2020 Interest Nov 09 176.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.09%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 177.25 (ODISHA) SDL 07.21%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 360.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.35%, 2026 Interest Nov 09 33.08 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.37%, 2026 Interest Nov 09 921.25 (2 States) SDL 07.38%, 2026 Interest Nov 09 369.00 (KERALA) SDL 07.39%, 2026 Interest Nov 09 3436.35 (4 States) SDL 07.40%, 2026 Interest Nov 09 1850.00 (3 States) SDL 07.41%, 2026 Interest Nov 09 741.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.42%, 2026 Interest Nov 09 1113.00 (3 States) SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.61% 2030 Interest Nov 09 32342.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 09 230560.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 09 60000.45 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.24% 2033 Interest Nov 10 35957.30 Total 456077.95 Up to Saturday, Nov 18 SDL 06.83%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 85.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.42%, 2022 Interest Nov 13 742.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.55%, 2027 Interest Nov 13 1170.25 (3 States) SDL 07.58%, 2037 Interest Nov 13 454.80 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.61%, 2027 Interest Nov 13 761.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Nov 13 1236.90 (2 States) SDL 08.00%, 2026 Interest Nov 13 320.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.01%, 2026 Interest Nov 13 750.94 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.02%, 2026 Interest Nov 13 601.50 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.03%, 2026 Interest Nov 13 1204.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 131.63 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 121.65 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 1339.80 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 1628.00 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 2995.13 (5 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 204.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 418.71 (3 States) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 409.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 411.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 412.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 825.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 1240.50 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 621.00 (2 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 414.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 374.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.33%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 561.53 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.42%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 673.60 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 505.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 84.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 527.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 917.91 (4 States) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Nov 13 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 13 1167.75 (4 States) 7.88% 2030 Interest Nov 13 35066.00 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Redemption Nov 14 5209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Redemption Nov 14 9378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Redemption Nov 14 21890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Redemption Nov 14 10427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Redemption Nov 14 8347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 14 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 14 42090.00 SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 92.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) 6.79% 2027 Interest Nov 15 30215.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 16 60450.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 17 130609.00 Total 415150.49 Up to Friday, Nov 24 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 2284.06 (5 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 366.60 (3 States) 7.16% 2023 Interest Nov 20 27601.80 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 06.62%, 2020 Interest Nov 23 82.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 06.63%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 165.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.68%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 434.20 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.82%, 2026 Interest Nov 23 852.50 (2 States) SDL 06.83%, 2026 Interest Nov 23 683.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.84%, 2026 Interest Nov 23 855.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.85%, 2026 Interest Nov 23 1198.75 (2 States) SDL 06.86%, 2026 Interest Nov 23 686.00 (HARYANA) SDL 06.87%, 2031 Interest Nov 23 214.69 (2 States) SDL 06.88%, 2026 Interest Nov 23 34.40 (GOA) SDL 06.89%, 2026 Interest Nov 23 740.68 (2 States) SDL 06.90%, 2026 Interest Nov 23 345.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.97%, 2026 Interest Nov 23 354.70 (3 States) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 23 1381.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 136616.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 60000.00 SDL 07.49%, 2027 Interest Nov 24 131.08 (2 States) SDL 07.50%, 2027 Interest Nov 24 262.50 (2 States) SDL 07.51%, 2027 Interest Nov 24 1201.60 (3 States) SDL 07.51%, 2030 Interest Nov 24 450.60 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.52%, 2027 Interest Nov 24 1569.80 (3 States) SDL 07.53%, 2027 Interest Nov 24 564.75 (HARYANA) SDL 07.53%, 2037 Interest Nov 24 188.25 (ODISHA) SDL 07.54%, 2027 Interest Nov 24 188.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 07.55%, 2027 Interest Nov 24 264.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19621.73 8.15% 2026 Interest Nov 24 35244.35 Total 315579.08 Up to Thursday, Nov 30 SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.93%, 2021 Interest Nov 27 158.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Nov 27 1197.00 (3 States) SDL 08.00%, 2026 Interest Nov 27 540.00 (3 States) SDL 08.01%, 2026 Interest Nov 27 600.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2026 Interest Nov 27 802.00 (2 States) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.03%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 401.50 (ODISHA) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest Nov 27 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest Nov 27 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Nov 27 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 27 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 60.90 (GOA) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 1058.20 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 1630.00 (4 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 1173.00 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 1807.61 (5 States) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 818.00 (2 States) SDL 08.19%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 491.40 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest Nov 27 843.00 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest Nov 27 1846.25 (3 States) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 126.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.45%, 2024 Interest Nov 27 2408.25 (5 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest Nov 27 909.45 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 27 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 27 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 27 868.00 (2 States) 8.83% 2023 Interest Nov 27 36644.50 7.72% 2025 Interest Nov 27 33196.00 SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 551.40 (KERALA) 6.62% 2051 Interest Nov 28 12578.00 SDL 06.85%, 2026 Interest Nov 30 171.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.87%, 2026 Interest Nov 30 463.73 (UTTAR PRADESH) 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 30 170300.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 30 90000.00 Total 386705.90 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]